Five Cincinnati Reds Prospects Recognized With All-Star Honors

Three Cincinnati Reds prospects were named to the Arizona Complex League All-Star team for this season: catcher Jirvin Morillo, pitcher Iker Redona, and pitcher Ryjeteri Merite. Two more prospects were named Dominican Summer League All-Stars: pitchers Ysaias Escalona and Luis Avila.

Iker Redona Named ACL Pitcher Of The Year, Morillo Climbs Prospects Rankings

Mar 10, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Netherlands pitcher Ryjeteri Merite (52) looks on against Israel during first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morillo was signed in 2024 during the international signing period out of Venezuela. 2026 was his first season in the United States and he dominated offensively in the Complex League. In 54 games, he slashed .321/.449/.652 with 13 home runs, 13 doubles, five triples and 53 RBI.

To start the season, he was ranked near the bottom of the top-30 prospect rankings, at 24. Now, with the minor league season winding down, he is currently ranked ninth. With Morillo inside the top-10, the Reds now have two catchers inside the top-10; Alfredo Duno is the Reds' top-ranked prospect.

Iker Redona and Merite each had spectacular seasons in different ways. Merite has an overpowering fastball and gets a ton of swing-and-misses from his breaking ball. He struck out 10 batters or more in three separate games. On July 4, he allowed just one hit over five innings with a walk and 11 strikeouts; his one hit was a home run. Merite pitched for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic earlier this year.

Redona gets his fair share of strikeouts, but his stuff isn't as overpowering. In 47 innings in the ACL, he struck out 64 with just seven walks. He was also named the ACL Pitcher of the Year for 2026. The 18-year-old isn't currently ranked in the Reds' farm system, but with his play this season, he very well could be next season. He is one of the youngest pitchers in the Florida State League.

All three prospects were promoted to the Reds' Low-A affiliate in Daytona at the conclusion of the ACL season. The Reds lost the season finale in the Complex League World Series against the Rockies' Complex League team.

Ysaias Escalona and Luis Avila Shined In Dominican Summer League Season

Apr 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of the ballpark as the sun sets after the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Escalona's second DSL season was a massive improvement over last season. In 2025, he posted a 5.26 ERA with 17 walks, 25 strikeouts, and 15 earned runs across 25 2/3 innings. This season, he pitched in 63 1/3 innings with a 0.99 ERA, 59 strikeouts and just 18 walks. The 19-year-old allowed two hits or less in nine of his 14 outings. He could be a candidate to make the move stateside and play in the Complex League next season.

Avila built on his impressive debut season last season and put up similar numbers in six more outings. He pitched in 15 games this season, allowing just four walks with 22 strikeouts and a .188 batting average against him. Across his two seasons in the DSL, he posted a 1.76 ERA with a 0.83 WHIP.

Escalona participated in the Dominican Summer League All-Star game earlier this summer, alongside Angel Núñez Jr. and Eider Gutiérrez, and is projected to pitch in the Dominican Summer League Finale on Saturday.