Reds’ Farm System May Be Underrated With These Three Prospects Emerging

While the Cincinnati Reds' farm system is not rated very highly among various entities, there is reason for optimism for the future players coming through the system. Many of the higher-ranked prospects are either in A-ball or have just started playing in Double-A. Three top prospects had a big day with the Single-A Daytona Tortugas in their 12-11 victory Tuesday night: Adolfo Sanchez, Jirvin Morillo, and Steele Hall.

Steele Hall Hits First Single-A Home Run

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Hall has showcased far more power than what was projected for him this season. In the Arizona Complex League, he slashed .288/.387/.518 with 10 home runs, 18 doubles, two triples and 24 stolen bases. One of his home runs was an inside-the-park home run in a game in which he hit two home runs.

So far in Single-A, he has cooled down a bit. He's slashing .232/.362/.339 with five stolen bases and three doubles. On Tuesday, he recorded his first home run in affiliate ball. Reds farm director Jeremy Farrell has a lot of faith in Hall and his ability on both offense and defense.

“All positives (with him),” Farrell told Charlie Goldsmith on Dayton Daily News. “The way that his feet work in the infield and his hands work at the plate, he’s just a really good athlete.”

Coming out of the draft, scouts had noted that he had a long swing that may limit his power and ability to make consistent contact.

"Hall’s swing can get a little long at times in games," MLB Pipeline wrote about Hall. "He’s shown in batting practice that he has the ability to be quick to the ball and to drive it gap-to-gap. He’s a free swinger who will need to refine his approach, particularly in terms of recognizing secondary stuff, in order to keep the swing-and-miss in check."

One player who was mentioned as a comp to Hall coming out of the draft was Trae Turner. If he can develop into a player similar to Turner, the Reds should be very excited about his future.

Jirvin Morillo Has Been A Pleasant Surprise

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Morillo was signed as an international free agent in 2024. That class was headlined by outfielder Adolfo Sanchez and infielder Naibel Mariano. Morillo began the season as the Reds' 22nd-ranked prospect; he has risen all the way up to ninth currently. Morillo was excellent in the ACL, hitting .321 with a 1.101 OPS and 13 home runs. So far in Single-A, he's hitting just .190, but the power is still showing up. He has two home runs in 12 games. He hit his second home run of the season on Tuesday. One aspect of the game he's been working hard at is learning how to speak English.

"He has bought into the idea of learning the English language," Farrell said, “connecting with his teammates, connecting with pitchers when he's behind the plate. A really, really good year from him so far."

The Reds currently have two catching prospects in the top 10 of their farm system. A Venezuelan-born catcher, Morillo hopes to give the Reds stability at the catching position alongside another Venezuelan catcher, Alfredo Duno, the Reds' top prospect.

Adolfo Sanchez Is Trending In The Right Direction

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Sanchez has a hit in nine of his first 15 games in Daytona. He headlined the international free agency class in 2024 and, after struggling in his first year in the Dominican Summer League, was great in the DSL last season and played well in his first season in the ACL. He slashed .287/.399/.473 with 17 extra-base hits.

"Sanchez played both center and right field in 2025 and he’ll continue to get reps in both outfield spots moving forward." MLB Pipeline wrote. "The hope is that he can stay up the middle, but he might slow down too much for that to be a realistic projection. A full-time move to a corner puts more pressure on that bat, but if his mechanical adjustments from 2025 are for real, he could profile just fine there."

The Reds have done well in the international free agency pool in recent years. Elly De La Cruz was signed as an international free agent in 2018. The Reds' farm system may not be a highly ranked group, but they have quite a few high-ceiling players who are worth keeping an eye on in the coming years.