Instant Takeaways: Nick Lodolo Leads Reds Past Mets 7-2
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Led by a six-inning, one-run performance by Nick Lodolo and an opportunistic offense, the Reds routed the New York Mets 7-2 on the road Monday afternoon for their fourth win in their last five games.
The Reds improve to 28-25 on the season. Most notably from Monday afternoon, the Reds did not walk a single Mets' batter.
Nick Lodolo Pitches Best Game of the Season
Lodolo pitched an outstanding game Monday afternoon in New York, hurling six innings of one-run baseball, without walking a batter. His control was excellent, and he struck out seven Mets hitters, allowing just six hits. The only run Lodolo was allowed was a solo home run by Mets second baseman Marcus Semien in to lead off the bottom of the sixth.
Of the 98 pitches, Lodolo threw, 65 were for strikes. He keeps getting better each time he takes the mound this season. When Lodolo pitches like this, the Reds are much better because of it. This is now back-to-back games allowing three earned runs or less, and he's now pitched at least five innings in three of his four starts this season.
Reds Bats Back up Lodolo
For the third time in four games, the Reds put up seven runs on the scoreboard. That's good, and it's a testament to the improvements this offense is incrementally making.
JJ Bleday and Tyler Stephenson both pulled long home runs, and the Reds had hits from five different players. Eugenio Suárez had multiple hits in just his third game back from injury, and Spencer Steer and Stephenson both had multiple RBIs.
Even on a day when Blake Dunn and Elly De La Cruz went a combined 0-9 with five strikeouts, the Reds offense still jumped on Mets starter Nolan McLean early and often. The Reds scored all seven runs across the second through fourth innings.
Although the Reds had just six hits, they did enough offensively to create separation early and shut the Mets' offense down the rest of the way.
On Deck
Game 2 of the Reds at the Mets is Tuesday night at Citi Field.
Right-hander Chase Burns (6-1, 1.83 ERA) looks to continue his sizzling first half of the season, having won each of his last three starts and is undefeated in every start since April 10th.
The Mets have not named a starting pitcher for Tuesday night's game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.
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Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.Follow frankie_nnati