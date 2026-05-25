Instant Takeaways: Nick Lodolo Leads Reds Past Mets 7-2

Led by a six-inning, one-run performance by Nick Lodolo and an opportunistic offense, the Reds routed the New York Mets 7-2 on the road Monday afternoon for their fourth win in their last five games.

The Reds improve to 28-25 on the season. Most notably from Monday afternoon, the Reds did not walk a single Mets' batter.

Nick Lodolo Pitches Best Game of the Season

May 25, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the New York Mets during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Lodolo pitched an outstanding game Monday afternoon in New York, hurling six innings of one-run baseball, without walking a batter. His control was excellent, and he struck out seven Mets hitters, allowing just six hits. The only run Lodolo was allowed was a solo home run by Mets second baseman Marcus Semien in to lead off the bottom of the sixth.

Of the 98 pitches, Lodolo threw, 65 were for strikes. He keeps getting better each time he takes the mound this season. When Lodolo pitches like this, the Reds are much better because of it. This is now back-to-back games allowing three earned runs or less, and he's now pitched at least five innings in three of his four starts this season.

Reds Bats Back up Lodolo

May 25, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) celebrates his two run home run against the New York Mets with right fielder Spencer Steer (7) during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For the third time in four games, the Reds put up seven runs on the scoreboard. That's good, and it's a testament to the improvements this offense is incrementally making.

JJ Bleday and Tyler Stephenson both pulled long home runs, and the Reds had hits from five different players. Eugenio Suárez had multiple hits in just his third game back from injury, and Spencer Steer and Stephenson both had multiple RBIs.

Even on a day when Blake Dunn and Elly De La Cruz went a combined 0-9 with five strikeouts, the Reds offense still jumped on Mets starter Nolan McLean early and often. The Reds scored all seven runs across the second through fourth innings.

Although the Reds had just six hits, they did enough offensively to create separation early and shut the Mets' offense down the rest of the way.

On Deck

Game 2 of the Reds at the Mets is Tuesday night at Citi Field.

Right-hander Chase Burns (6-1, 1.83 ERA) looks to continue his sizzling first half of the season, having won each of his last three starts and is undefeated in every start since April 10th.

The Mets have not named a starting pitcher for Tuesday night's game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.