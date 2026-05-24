Reds Announce Rotation For New York Series Following Sunday's Postponement

Following Sunday's rainout against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Reds have announced their rotation for the series beginning on Monday at New York against the Mets.

Lodolo Gets Game One on Memorial Day

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Lodolo gets the start on Monday. He goes against right-hander Nolan McLean for the Mets. Lodolo has struggled in his first three starts since returning from the injured list. In 15 innings, he has allowed 14 hits,12 earned runs, nine walks, and 11 strikeouts. That's a 7.20 ERA and 1.53 WHIP during that span with a .269 batting average against him. He's getting hit hard so far since returning. His barrel percentage is at 19 percent, and his sweet spot percentage is at 41 percent. Lodolo has been one of the better pitchers in the National League when healthy. I think his last three starts are him getting back in the groove of things, and he'll have a more efficient outing in New York. Juan Soto is 1-3 with a home run against Lodolo. Marcus Semien is 1-3, and Tyrone Taylor is 2-10 with a home run.

Nolan McLean is 2-3 with a 3.57 ERA on the year. Eugenio Suarez is the only active Red that has history versus McLean, and he is 0-2 with a strikeout. McLean has a good fastball; it ranks in the 95th percentile in run value, but his breaking balls rank in the 22nd percentile. He strikes out a lot of batters and does a good job limiting walks and avoiding barrels. He's slightly above league average in barrel percentage, partly because he's very efficient in mixing his pitches. He throws six pitches and mixes them up fairly well. He throws his sinker 35 percent of the time, with the other five pitches between nine and 18 percent.

Chase Burns Starts on Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) returns to the dugout after finishing his outing in the sixth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. The Reds won 15-1. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chase Burns has legitimately been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. He's 6-1 with a 1.83 ERA and is one of two National League pitchers with an ERA under 2.00 and batting average against under .200. The Mets have yet to face Burns in his career. If you look at Burns' Statcast page, he is almost all red. He is over the 90th percentile in pitching run value, fastball run value, breaking run value, fastball velocity, and whiff percentage. He's done a good job limiting walks, above league average in that category, and is in the 86th percentile in strikeout percentage. He is solidifying himself as the ace of the staff while Hunter Greene is out and making a serious case for the NL Cy Young Award. The Mets have not announced a starter for Tuesday.

Andrew Abbott Gets the Finale

May 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws against the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Mets have not announced starters for Tuesday and Wednesday. Andrew Abbott will start the finale. Abbott has looked more like how he did in 2025 over his last four or more starts. His ERA was at 6.59 after his start versus the Detroit Tigers on April 24. Since then, he has lowered his ERA to 3.97. He has allowed four hits or fewer in each of his last four starts and has walked three or fewer in his last three outings. Abbott was getting hit hard earlier in the season. On April 24, he had a batting average against of .319, which has dropped to .261 following his last outing in Philadelphia. Abbott looks to be back on track after a rough start to the season. Juan Soto is 4-12 with a double against Abbott. Mark Vientos is 4-8 with a home run. Brett Baty is 2-6. Marcos Semien is 0-3 with two strikeouts. Luis Torrens is 1-3.

The Reds are 27-25 on the season and are half a game ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates for last place.