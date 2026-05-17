JJ Bleday Reveals What Changed After Difficult Start to MLB Career

When JJ Bleday signed with the Cincinnati Reds back in December after being non-tendered by the Athletics, there were two differing opinions on the player he could be. Will he be more like the 2024 version of himself, or the 2025 version? To this point, honestly, it's been neither.

Triple-A Adjustments Are Paying Off

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) and shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrate a win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Bleday made an immediate impact with the Reds from the start of Spring Training, slashing .317/.364/.683 with seven extra-base hits. The final roster spot was a battle between Nathaniel Lowe and Bleday, with Lowe winning the job to fill a need for a bench bat and the expectation for Bleday to play every day. He went through a similar situation in 2025 with the Athletics. He struggled to start the season and was optioned down to Triple-A and designated for assignment during the offseason. That’s where Cincinnati comes into the picture.

“It took me a long time,” Bleday told Charlie Goldsmith on Charlie's Chalkboard. “You can’t rely on anyone to really help you in this game. You’ll have help, it’s there for you. But at the end of the day, it’s all on you. It took me a while to realize that. The failure has helped. Now, you’ve had all these experiences. Use it to your benefit, trust yourself and trust your swing. Know your game and trust that you’re good enough.”

With Triple-A Louisville, Bleday dominated, slashing .341/.462/.659 with six home runs, seven doubles, a triple, and showed far better plate discipline over his previous seasons in the minors, walking 18 times in 24 85 at-bats.

He Can Be A Long-Term Outfield Option

May 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter JJ Bleday (22) hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

In 17 games with the Reds, Bleday is showing far better plate discipline than in previous years. He's currently walking at an 18 percent rate, up from 10 percent over the last two seasons. His strikeout rate is lower, 14 percent with Cincinnati, down from 26.5 percent last year and 19.5 percent in 2024. He has lowered his chase rate, 21 percent, from 26 percent and has increased his swing percentage of balls inside the strike zone by four percent. The changes as a whole are paying off, and the results speak for themselves.

“He was the fourth pick in the draft not all that long ago,” manager Terry Francona said recently. “He had whatever struggles he had in Oakland. Our guys did a really good job of signing him because he’s obviously helping us."

Francona has made Bleday a regular player in the outfield since his promotion. With the struggles from the positions as a group this season, he has stood out over everyone else.

I don’t think it’s a fluke,” Francona added. “I think he’ll continue.”

Can This Continue?

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) celebrates a three-run home run in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. The Reds won 15-1. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 71 plate appearances since his promotion, the 28-year-old is batting .345 with a 1.241 OPS, six home runs, and has earned a regular spot in the middle of the lineup. His improved chase rates and swing percentage are paying off, walking more than he's struck out.

“He’s pretty disciplined,” Lowe told Charlie Goldsmith. “He’s regimented in his routine. He’s regimented in his practice. Obviously, it’s showing up in games.”

﻿Nick Krall was very excited to acquire Bleday and give him a chance to rebound from his previous down seasons and give him a fresh start with a new organization.

"Two years ago, you looked at what he was. I think he was a three-WAR player." Krall said. "He obviously got non-tendered, and we saw an opportunity to bring in a guy that has a chance to compete for a spot. In limited action, he had 17 doubles and 14 home runs last year and adds a little bit of left-handed power to your club. He can play in different situations. I’m just really excited to add him and a veteran presence that knows how to play the game."

While the season didn't start the way he had hoped, starting the year in Triple-A, he's making the most out of every opportunity and is quickly becoming a fan favorite while having tremendous success.

“It’s a breath of fresh air playing for this team and this organization,” Bleday said. “I’ll continue to get better. There’s always room for improvement. I want to keep on carrying through.”