Nick Krall Believes Reds Outfielder JJ Bleday Can Make Real Impact

CINCINNATI – The Reds signed former Athletics outfielder JJ Bleday to a one-year, $1.4 million deal this offseason.

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall appeared on MLB Network to discuss the Reds’ offseason and plans to take the next leap in their development. One player he's excited about is JJ Bleday.

"Two years ago, you looked at what he was. I think he was a three-WAR player." Krall said. "He obviously got non-tendered, and we saw an opportunity to bring in a guy that has a chance to compete for a spot. In limited action, he had 17 doubles and 14 home runs last year and adds a little bit of left-handed power to your club. He can play in different situations. I’m just really excited to add him and a veteran presence that knows how to play the game."

In 98 games in 2025, Bleday hit 14 home runs with the Athletics. He was a -0.3 WAR player, but in 2024, he was a 2.1 WAR player with .762 OPS and 20 home runs in a pitcher-friendly ballpark in Oakland. Along with his offensive potential, he provides solid defense and a strong arm in the outfield.

This spring, Bleday is off to a hot start. He's slashing .571/.571/.143 with a home run and a double. While spring training stats can be overvalued, for a player like Bleday, it's important since he is competing for a final outfield spot. His home run was 464 feet.

Spring Training is in full swing as the Reds look to finalize the roster going into the season.

