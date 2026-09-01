Joey Votto Sends Strong Message About Where Reds Belong in Major League Baseball

The Cincinnati Reds took to the field against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night for a special edition of Sunday Night Baseball, which featured franchise legend Joey Votto and Cubs legend Anthony Rizzo as part of the broadcast team.

Both former first basemen have begun carving out careers as broadcasters, which is incredible for the game and the fans. These two are able to open the eyes of many with their advanced knowledge of the game as it was played 20 years ago, as well as an advanced feel for the new age of the game.

Votto had a hard time hiding his bias towards the Reds during the broadcast. It's quite clear that he still loves the team that employed him as a franchise cornerstone for 17 years.

“The city has charm. It has history. We have the Big Red Machine. We have icons - some of the greatest players in the history of the sport wore our uniform. Cincinnati needs to be a centerpiece place in Major League Baseball," Votto said during Sunday's broadcast of the Reds game against the Cubs.

Votto continuously spoke about the Reds as if he were still a part of the team. His love and belief in the Reds as a team are incredible. That's the kind of fire and passion that should be evident in the front office and clubhouse.

Reds Need to Find a Role for Joey Votto

Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati needs to find some way to get Votto back within the organization. This could be in a front office role, as Votto discussed the importance of having veteran leaders for young players like Sal Stewart and Elly De La Cruz. This is an idea that many may believe they understand, but Votto has lived it, so his understanding of what players need is even greater.

Votto also has an advanced feel for hitting in the new generation. He adapted to the times as his career continued, which is the biggest reason he was able to hit over 30 home runs in 2021. His ability to implement the new wave of hitting the ball in the air to the pull side allowed him to play a few more seasons in the big leagues.

Adding this kind of knowledge, passion, and fire to the Reds organization is exactly what they need right now. Votto believes in the Reds as much as anybody. They need to make him a part of the organization again.

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