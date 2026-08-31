Joey Votto Offers Strong Endorsement of Sal Stewart on Sunday Night Baseball

It feels like Sal Stewart is doing something every single night to impress Reds fans, media members, and broadcasters. On Sunday, he even got Joey Votto's attention.

Stewart launched his 31st home run of the season during Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs with Votto on the call.

Votto, who was part of NBC’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, had plenty of praise for Stewart throughout the night. He specifically pointed out how impressed he has been with Stewart’s willingness to deflect praise for his individual accomplishments and turn the attention back toward the team.

“That’s someone you want to play with,” Votto said during the broadcast.

The Reds legend later made his feelings about the Rookie of the Year race even clearer. Shortly after the game, the Reds legend posted a simple three-word message on social media: “Sal Stewart ROY.”

It’s hard to argue with him.

Stewart entered Sunday already leading the majors with 104 RBI after becoming just the 14th rookie in MLB history to record at least 30 home runs and 100 RBI in a season. Now he’s up to 31 home runs, and his case for Rookie of the Year continues to get stronger, especially after the Cardinals placed JJ Weatherholt on the injured list early Sunday morning.

On This Day in History

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) takes the field for the top of the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The Reds won 5-4 on a walk-off single, with the bases loaded, off the bat of Tyler Stephenson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On this date in 2020, Joey Votto made his 27th career start in the leadoff spot and provided the Reds’ only run in a 10-1 loss to the Cubs. Votto homered off left-hander José Quintana for the 78th home run of his career against a left-handed pitcher.

He would finish his career with 89 homers against lefties, the most by any left-handed hitter in Reds history. Votto also finished his career with an impressive .279/.389/.463 slash line and .852 OPS against left-handed pitching.

Reds Return Home to Face Padres

The Reds will return to Great American Ball Park on Monday to open a series against the San Diego Padres, with Brady Singer getting the start. Singer enters the game with a 5-12 record and 4.72 ERA and will look to bounce back after allowing three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings against the Giants in his last start.

Cincinnati will look to start September on the right foot against a Padres team firmly in the playoff race.

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