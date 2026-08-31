Cincinnati Reds Make MLB History With Remarkable Young Trio

The Cincinnati Reds made Major League Baseball history on Sunday in their win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball. In their series-clinching win, Reds rising star pitcher Chase Burns earned his 15th win of the season, giving the team a very interesting stat that has never been done in MLB history.

The Reds Need To Build Around This Core

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) gestures after hitting a double against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds become the first team in Major League Baseball history to have a hitter under the age of 25 with a 30-home-run, 100-RBI season, a hitter under 25 with a 20-home-run, 20-stolen-base season, and have a pitcher under 25 with a 15-win season all within the same season, according to OPTAStats. A truly remarkable stat for a Reds team that has largely failed to meet expectations this season. Sal Stewart has 31 home runs with 105 RBI, and Elly De La Cruz has 21 home runs with 24 stolen bases.

The team needs to capitalize on this youth movement and try to build around this core of high-end talent. The team has already extended Burns to a seven-year contract extension. They need to find a way to do the same for their star slugger, Stewart, and find a way to compete before their window closes when Elly De La Cruz reaches free agency after 2029. De La Cruz said Sunday that Joey Votto really helped him in the way he plays the game when he came up in 2023. Votto had a message for the Reds' superstar shortstop before their game on Sunday.

“I want you to watch (Pete Crow-Armstrong) today,” Votto told De La Cruz, which he shared during the first inning of a game broadcast. “When PCA gets these MVP chants, that’s going to be Elly De La Cruz in 2027. And I think he’s motivated… He has every single tool identical to PCA. He has not tapped into his full potential. His full potential is best player in baseball.”

The key for De La Cruz is to be consistent. He has improved in different areas of his game in every season of his career to this point. He's improved his batting average in every season. This season, his defense has improved dramatically; he led the league in errors in each of the last two seasons.

Burns Continues To Impress As His Innings Reach Lifetime High

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burns was coming off one of the worst starts of his young career, where he allowed five runs on nine hits in San Francisco last week. He bounced back in a big way on Sunday. He struck out seven with just one walk in 5 2/3 innings with two earned runs. His ERA on the season now sits at 2.79. He generated 11 whiffs on 19 swings with his slider Sunday. His fastball velocity was sitting above his season averages as well.

He has thrown 145 1/3 innings this season. In his first full season, that is obviously a career high. He threw 109 innings last season between his time in the minors and with the big league club. He's in the midst of one of the best first-year seasons in recent team history. He, along with Stewart, wwas named to their first All-Star team in their first seasons, respectively. The Reds have struck gold with Burns, Stewart, and De La Cruz. The core is there; they need to find a way to win with these three young players.