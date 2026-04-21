Sal Stewart is more than just an exciting player on the Cincinnati Reds. He's their tone-setter. It was Stewart's two-run home run with two outs in the top of the first that gave the Reds a 2-0 lead. They never trailed in Monday's 6-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rhett Lowder overcame major trouble in the bottom of the first as he put together another impressive start. The Reds added to their lead throughout the game with RBI hits by Elly De La Cruz and Rece Hinds.

The Reds have now won four straight and six out of seven games to improve to 15-8 on the season. They maintain sole possession of first place in the National League Central.

Here are our key takeaways from the Reds' 6-1 win over the Rays Monday night:

Takeaways From the Reds 6-1 Win Over the Rays

Apr 18, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Sal Stewart (27) loses his helmet as he runs to third base against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Are We Sure Sal Stewart Is a Rookie?

Stewart now leads the team with eight home runs. We knew he could hit with power, but this much power this early?

Not only that, but Stewart also had a double, a stolen base, and two runs scored on Monday night. He's doing it all right now. When he's at the plate, he owns it. He's in the driver's seat, dictating how the at-bat will go. It's impressive to see a rookie command a game so well.

Stewart batted cleanup on his first Opening Day. It was a confident move by Terry Francona, and it has more than paid off since. Stewart's confidence has impacted this entire team, proving that he plays the game like a veteran instead of a rookie.

Rhett Lowder Overcomes Very Shaky Start For Impressive Outing

Tip of the cap to Lowder. When you think about how his night started compared to how it ended, you can't help but be really happy for him as well as feeling proud of the fact he didn't fold early when he clearly could have.

Lowder loaded the bases and walked in a run all before getting an out in the first. The Reds were clinging to an early 2-1 lead, but the Rays were poised to completely flip the game. Lowder stood strong, getting back-to-back called strikeouts and a forceout to end the inning and keep the Reds ahead.

That was the only time the Rays really had a chance to dent the scoreboard. Lowder kept the Rays scoreless the rest of the way, pitching six innings and allowing just five hits and two walks. He was backed by a tremendous Reds defense, with Elly De La Cruz making a diving stop on a ground ball to lead off the bottom of the third and Rece Hinds making a sliding catch to end the bottom of the fourth.

Lowder gets outs. He may not blow hitters away, but he doesn't give them pitches to hit. That stuff matters. It helped Lowder escape major trouble in the bottom of the first Monday night, which allowed him to cruise the rest of the way.

On Deck

The series continues Tuesday night with the second of three games. Chase Burns (1-1, 2.42 ERA) will start for the Reds against Rays left-hander Steven Matz (3-0, 3.80 ERA). First pitch is at 6:40 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.