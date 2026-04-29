MLB Executives Praise Sal Stewart as He Emerges as MLB's Next Superstar

The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the best teams in the league this season, and a lot of that success has revolved around their top two hitters, Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart.

De La Cruz is a superstar in Cincinnati. When he debuted in the Queen City, the entire franchise seemed to go from a laughing stock to a contender. While he hasn't been able to lead the Reds to a postseason win yet, he's been one of the league's best players this season.

Stewart has been one of the better first basemen in the league, too.

Sal Stewart Has Been a Top Player in MLB in 2026

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits a RBI single in the eighth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stewart ranks near the top of the league in barrel percentage, wOBA, launch angle sweet spot percentage, zone swing percentage, walk rate, and strikeout rate.

His approach at the plate is elite. He's able to lay off bad pitches while staying on time for good pitches. He routinely uses all fields with power, as he has multiple opposite-field home runs this season.

Stewart is on pace to hit over 50 home runs and steal over 35 bases. While he might not reach these numbers, he could join the 30/30 club as a rookie.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand recently polled a list of executives around the league and asked them who the biggest breakout player of the year was. Stewart was the No. 2 player on the list, only trailing St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker.

MLB is Taking Notice of Sal Stewart's Breakout

Apr 25, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) draws a walk against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

"Stewart has paced the Reds’ offense, helping to make up for subpar starts by many of his teammates," Feinsand wrote. "The 22-year-old entered the week with nine home runs, an NL-high 29 RBIs, seven stolen bases and a .987 OPS, living up to his draft status after being selected with the 32nd pick in 2022."

Stewart's production has been incredible. He's been an anchor for the Reds' offense. He's seemingly emerging as a leader in the clubhouse. And he's doing it all while being 22 years old.

“Everyone knows Stewart was a highly touted prospect,” an NL executive said, via Feinsand. “But for him to make an immediate impact like he has this year is quite impressive.”

Stewart's power has been one of the more surprising aspects of his game. His ability to draw a walk has always been impressive. His ability to hit the ball the other way is impressive. But the fact that he ranks near the top of the league in home runs is a development that the Reds love to see.

“He has kicked it into another gear after his debut last season, regaining his excellent zone control while tapping into more power,” another NL exec said, via Feinsand.

Stewart is the clear favorite for the NL Rookie of the Year award right now. He's a crucial piece of Cincinnati's success in 2026.