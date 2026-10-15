MLB Insider Names This Cincinnati Reds Player One of the Most Underrated Free Agents

The Cincinnati Reds enter the offseason with several important decisions to make regarding their roster. They have several players who are entering the offseason as free agents. And one MLB Insider listed one of the Reds' free agents as one of the most underrated, according to executives and agents.

Even with the postseason ongoing, executives and agents are preparing for free agency, which could be an active market. MLB Insider Robert Murray listed Tyler Stephenson as an under-the-radar target that could get signed quickly once free agency opens up.

The Case for Stephenson

Robert Murray had already reported that the Reds had a high asking price for Tyler Stephenson at the trade deadline. And that they were openly mocked for asking for so much for a catcher in his last year of team control. The more head-scratching moment is that the front office and Stephenson have not had any talks about a contract extension to keep him in Cincinnati past 2026.

"Stephenson will be in demand this winter. He hit .241/.323/.404 with 15 home runs and 54 RBI in 130 games this season," Murray wrote. "From June 1 to the end of the regular season, he had a wRC+ of 120 and hit .263 with a .780 OPS. He’s widely regarded as a leader in the clubhouse. A return to Cincy, especially considering his ties to the organization, can’t be ruled out. But the demand and eventual contract could lead him elsewhere."

Another aspect of Stephenson's game that would be attractive is his improved defense. He has worked very hard to get better at framing pitches and throwing players out. Stephenson is also one of the best catchers at knowing the strike zone. He had a 68.4% successful challenge rate, which puts him third-best behind JT Realmuto (81.4%) and Carson Kelly (68.8%) in all of Major League Baseball.

Could He Return to the Reds?

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) and Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) share a high five after McLain scores in the seventh inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a word, yes. Is it realistic? Probably not. Stephenson is going to be in high demand this offseason. Combined with the Reds' lack of desire to keep him in Cincinnati, it's not looking great. It also feels that Stephenson has an emotional connection to the organization that drafted him in the first round in 2015. He gave interviews with Reds broadcaster Jim Day a couple of times and was visibly moved when speaking about his time with the Reds.

It feels like Stephenson has said goodbye to Cincinnati several times in 2026, and he might have one last goodbye left. But his contributions to this franchise should be seen in a positive light.

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