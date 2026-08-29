The Cincinnati Reds had a brutal trade deadline at the beginning of the month. After an insider's report, it got worse.

A Confusing Strategy

Baseball insider Robert Murray went on the Just Baseball Podcast and confirmed every Reds fan's worst feelings when it comes to this front office during the trade deadline.

"Every executive, and this is no exaggeration when I say this, every executive was absolutely befuddled with what they did and didn't do," Murray said about the Reds' strategy. "Their deadline was the most confusing by far."

Oh boy. This is not the news you want to hear as a Reds fan who might already be hoping for a change in the front office. Even before the trade deadline, there were calls for the firing of Nick Krall. What was even more confusing was their price tag for a player on an expiring contract.

High price tag for Tyler Stephenson

Aug 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murray went on to bring up a specific player who was not traded by the Reds, Tyler Stephenson. Stephenson is in the last year of team control before he becomes an unrestricted free agent for the 2027 season. Basic baseball logic dictates that if your organization is not going to offer this player a new contract, then he would be a prime candidate to be traded in his last year of control. Do the Reds use basic baseball logic? It would appear not.

"It was bizarre," Murray continued. "Like, Tyler Stephenson - their asking price was way too high, and there were teams openly mocking them for it."

Somehow, this is not super surprising. Stephenson is a catcher with pretty good offensive production and very good ABS challenge skills and there were teams that were in the market for his services. The White Sox and Yankees were interested in acquiring his services even all the way up the day of the trade deadline.

Should this Cost Krall His Job?

Stephenson wasn't the only rental the Reds failed to trade. Cincinnati refused to move Brady Singer before the August 3rd deadline. In fact, there have been reports that the Reds might extend him the Qualifying Offer worth about $23 million for the 2027 season. This move could really get the fan base upset.

The Reds cannot allow Krall and others to be calling the shots after the 2026 season. Krall's exact contract is not well known, but he received an unspecified extension in 2023. Either way, if Nick Krall and company are brought back in 2027, this feels like a bigger mistake than their actions on deadline day.