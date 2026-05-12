MLB Insider Pours Cold Water on Elly De La Cruz-Reds Contract Extension Buzz

Earlier this year, rumors emerged out of Cincinnati that the Cincinnati Reds had previously discussed a massive contract extension with shortstop Elly De La Cruz, but the talks didn't go anywhere. Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall stated that the team offered De La Cruz a contract that would make him the highest-paid player in Reds history, but he turned that down. But this isn't saying much, as the highest-paid player in Reds history is Joey Votto, who signed a 10-year, $225 million deal well over a decade ago.

If the Reds offered De La Cruz a contract anywhere close to this value, it would have been disrespectful to the young superstar. He's likely going to sign a deal worth over $400 million if he makes it to free agency.

Elly De La Cruz Had Dinner With Agent Scott Boras in Cincinnati

Apr 14, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sports agent Scott Boras talks on a cell phone before a game between the Colrorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Reds had an off day on Monday. While most players stayed out of the spotlight, De La Cruz ended up in the headlines when he went out to dinner in Cincinnati with his agent, Scott Boras. De La Cruz posted a picture of a menu on his Instagram story with the writing, "Welcome back to Cincinnati, Scott Boras," on the menu.

Boras is notoriously hard to deal with for organizations, specifically the small-market teams. He typically likes to get his players to free agency so they can be at the center of huge bidding wars between the teams with the most money.

It's very interesting that Boras is in Cincinnati with De La Cruz. Boras has a lot of clients all over the league. His time is valuable. Speculation quickly began that this could mean the Reds are discussing a potential contract extension with their young shortstop.

Nick Krall Shuts Down Contract Extension Rumors

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But that doesn't seem to be the case.

MLB insider Jim Bowden recently reported that Krall told him that the Reds have not re-engaged in contract extension talks with De La Cruz at this time.

This was never a newsworthy story, but the media blew it up and ran with the idea that the Reds could be signing De La Cruz to a new deal. In all likelihood, Boras was just meeting to catch up with one of his most high-profile clients.

This doesn't rule out an eventual extension. Boras could have been meeting with De La Cruz to see where his head was at on a potential deal before going to the Reds. Still, this was simply a dinner between a client and his agent. Nothing more at the moment.

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