MLB Insider Raises Concern About Reds’ Ability to Extend Sal Stewart

The Cincinnati Reds have one of the game's best players in Elly De La Cruz and another incredible talent, who is still just 22 years old, in Sal Stewart.

Stewart has cooled off of late, but has still been fantastic to open the season, slashing .252/.338/.504 with 15 extra-base hits and seven stolen bases.

The start had Reds fans begging the front office to sign him to a long-term deal like we've seen other organizations give to their young stars. However, Ken Rosenthal appeared on Foul Territory on Tuesday afternoon and cast some serious doubt about a possible extension.

"The Reds financially right now are not in a great spot because of the TV deal that they lost with Mainstream Sports," Rosenthal said. "Just in general, they are kind of in an area of uncertainty."

The Reds reportedly offered De La Cruz a contract two offseasons ago that would have made him the highest-paid player in franchise history. De La Cruz's agent is Scott Boras and it feels almost certain that he will go to free agency and test the market.

In the offseason, the Reds reportedly offered Kyle Schwarber a five-year, $125 million deal. However, Schwarber decided to return to Philadelphia.

"Even though they offered Elly De La Cruz the biggest contract in franchise history in the spring of 2025, even though they offered Kyle Schwarber 5 years, $125 million this past offseason, they are in a different financial place now. They are not in a position now where they feel comfortable extending Stewart."

The Reds are currently paying Jeimer Candelario nearly $15 million, Emilio Pagan $10 milllion, Ke'Bryan Hayes $7 million, Pierce Johnson $6.5 million, and Jose Trevino $5.8 million. For an organization that seemingly can never spend money, they sure do give out some poor contracts.

Stewart was asked earlier in the season about a possible contract extension and if he'd be open to it.

“I’m open to it because they took a chance on me when I was young, and I want to do it for this city,” he told Gordon Wittnemyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer. “This city means a lot to me, and they’ve become my family. But at the same time, that’s not my job. My job’s to go out there and play hard and play to win.”

Stewart and De La Cruz are the exact type of players you should do everything in your power to extend. Maybe they'll revisit it after next offseason, when there is presumably a new labor deal.

But for now, Reds fans are tired of hearing about how there is no money to get deals done.