MLB Insider Slams The Cincinnati Reds For Their Trade Deadline Decisions

If you haven't heard, the Cincinnati Reds had a brutal trade deadline. Instead of moving away from expiring contracts and taking a new direction, Nick Krall and staff decided it was best to stay afloat.

While Reds fans are being critical of the team's decisions, they are not alone. Former Cincinnati Reds General Manager and current writer for The Athletic, Jim Bowden, did a breakdown reviewing each team's trade deadlines, and when it came to the Reds, he sounded like the parent who was disappointed in their kid's actions. Not mad, just disappointed.

Bowden separated teams into Buyers, Bought and Sold, and Sellers. While using these categories, he further broke down the team rankings within that category. The Reds were obviously in the seller category, listed as the team with the worst trade-deadline performance.

"The Reds must have taken Ambien." Bowden wrote. "They were nowhere to be found at the deadline. They didn't buy. They didn't sell. They just punted. Disappointing!"

It's rare you'll read this sentence from me, but Jim Bowden is 100% correct in his assessment of the Cincinnati Reds.

Was There a Plan in the First Place?

Jul 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) celebrates after hitting a walk-off fielder’s choice in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds had multiple options for players they could move on from. Not just Nathaniel Lowe, who they traded to the Cleveland Guardians, or Caleb Ferguson, who they sent to the St. Louis Cardinals. But the Reds watched several catchers get moved at the deadline to teams in need of an offensive-minded catcher while Tyler Stephenson remained on an expiring contract, with little optimism he'll return to the Cincinnati Reds after the 2026 season. Feelings that even Stephenson was feeling were evident in his physical reaction on Sunday afternoon when he was interviewed by Jim Day in the post-game interview on Reds TV.

They also saw 20 starting pitchers move at the trade deadline and decided that Brady Singer was not worth moving on from, also on an expiring contract. Not only was Singer not traded, but Nick Krall also discussed the possibility of extending a qualifying offer to Singer.

The management malpractice is a shame. When local media, national media, and the fanbase are all publicly showing frustration and discouragement about where this team stands, that should put pressure on Nick Krall and the front office. After repeatedly butchering the trade deadline year in and year out, what exactly was Krall's goal to get the Reds to be consistently competitive again?