Reds to Promote Top Prospect Following Disappointing Trade Deadline

The Cincinnati Reds are promoting their third-ranked prospect Hector Rodriguez on Tuesday. Reds' President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall made the announcement in a press conference following the conclusion of the trade deadline on Monday in a video posted by Mike Petraglia

Rodriguez To Be Promoted To Cincinnati After Strong Triple-A Campaign

Feb 17, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez (43) during media day in Goodyear, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 22-year-old was acquired by the Reds in 2022 at the trade deadline along with José Acuña with the New York Mets for Tyler Naquin. Rodriguez swings a lot. This season he has cut that number down. In 2022, he swung 71 percent of the time with a 56 percent out-of-zone swing rate. In 2023, his in-the-zone swing percentage was at 82.7 percent. That was his first full season in the Reds' organization. Last season, he swung 46.2 percent out of the zone and this season he's chasing at a 36.5 percent rate. A 10 percent improvement, although still high.

His offensive ability has been excellent this season. He's slashing .274/.347/.533 with 27 home runs, 16 doubles, four triples, 69 RBI, and six stolen bases. While the stolen bases aren't very high, he showcased his speed earlier this season by hitting for the cycle in a game and hitting an inside-the-park home run in another. Rodriguez was promoted to Triple-A last season at the All-Star break along with Sal Stewart.

Rodriguez mostly plays the corner outfield spots and will most likely fill the role that Nathaniel Lowe had as a platoon bat.

The Reds Made Minimal Moves At Trade Deadline

Feb 19, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; From left; Cincinnati Reds CEO Bob Castellini, president of baseball operations Nick Krall and senior vice president and general manager Brad Meador talk during spring training workouts at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Reds' only moves at the deadline were trading Caleb Ferguson to St. Louis for international free agent pool money, Nathaniel Lowe for Low-A pitcher Alejandro Rivera from the Cleveland Guardians, and infielder Juan Brito from the Guardians for cash considerations.

The most surprising news was the team not trading pitcher Brady Singer and catcher Tyler Stephenson. Both are in the final year of team control and will be free agents at the season's end. Singer has pitched well over his last eight starts, and Stephenson has been hitting over .300 over his last 30 games. There was a market for both players to be moved, but the Reds opted to keep both.

"Brady Singer is one of our veteran leaders on our starting rotation," Krall said. " Tyler Stephenson is the same way. I think it's really important to have those guys around this club."

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds' lack of moves doesn't give fans much hope for this season or the coming seasons. Trading expiring contracts is the smart move to make to try and get something in return for a player becoming a free agent. The team did nothing to either go for it or to try and build for the future.