Andrew Abbott Hints Young Reds Pitcher Will Be Cincinnati's Next Star

The Cincinnati Reds have one of the best starting pitching rotations in the entire league right now. In fact, if Chase Burns can take the big step that many analysts expect him to, alongside productive years from the other four starters, the Reds could have the single best rotation in baseball this year.

They're led by Hunter Greene, who's a Cy Young candidate when healthy. Greene has been dominant for the last few years, aside from the time he's spent on the sidelines.

Nick Lodolo and Brady Singer were very conisistent last season, though Lodolo missed time with a blister issue. Either way, when on the mound, the Reds believe they can and will win.

But the No. 2 pitcher was Andrew Abbott, who enjoyed an All-Star selection last season. Abbott is looking to build on his huge season last year, but he's already hinting at who the Reds' next breakout pitcher is going to be.

“Rhett (Lowder) will be a staple in this rotation,” Abbott said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. “I think he’s going to pitch a long time. He has the moxie and the stuff. We know he can get people out.”

Rhett Lowder already looks like the Reds next star pitcher

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) delivers a pitch in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lowder has been incredible in spring training. Across two appearances, he's totaled five innings with two hits allowed, two walks, one earned run, and seven strikeouts. His sinker has been a weapon while his changeup is dominant. In an era of "throwers," Reds manager Terry Francona notes that Lowder is a "pitcher."

His spring training is even more impressive when you note that Lowder missed all of last season with a slew of injuries that began in his elbow and forearm. Now that he's healthy, he's back to dominating.

“It normally doesn’t go that way,” Abbott said, via Goldsmith. “It speaks to the mentality he has and the confidence in himself and his stuff. He doesn’t have to change who he is because he missed time. He comes back exactly the same as before. Everyone recognizes that. Yes, he was hurt. But he looks fantastic. It speaks very, very loudly.”

Lowder looked incredible the last time he was healthy. The Reds were sort of forced to fast track him to the big leagues in 2024, but he was more than ready. During his first season in the show, Lowder held a 1.17 ERA across six games and 30 2/3 innings pitched.

Now he looks sharper and more prepared. The Reds could have six All-Star caliber starting pitchers in their organization right now. Lowder will be a staple in the rotation for years to come, even if he doesn't crack the opening day roster.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds OnSI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.