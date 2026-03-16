CINCINNATI — Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott has partnered with Bengals star center Ted Karras to benefit a wonderful cause.

The Cincy Hat foundation released "The Andrew Abbott Cincy Hat" on Monday night. The announcement was made ahead of Reds Opening Day, when Abbott is scheduled to take the mound against the Boston Red Sox.

Proceeds from The Andrew Abbott Cincy Hat will directly support The Nuxhall Foundation's newest initiative, The Hope Center, an inclusive indoor recreation facility set to break ground later this year. The center is designed to provide year-round opportunities for individuals with physical and developmental disabilities to play sports, stay active, and participate in recreational programming in an accessible environment.

Same Number as "The Ol’ Lefthander"

Andrew Abbott Cincy Hat | The Cincy Hat Foundation

Abbott wears No. 41—the same number Joe Nuxhall wore for the Reds.

“I’m honored to wear Joe Nuxhall’s number. Teaming up with The Cincy Hat Foundation ahead of this season to create The Andrew Abbott Cincy Hat, benefiting the Nuxhall Foundation, has been incredibly meaningful to me,” Abbott said in a statement. “The Nuxhall Foundation does impactful work for kids and adults with disabilities right here in our city. I truly believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience the joy of baseball, no matter their ability. I’m grateful to play even a small part in helping support and grow that mission.”

Abbott has previously volunteered with The Nuxhall Foundation, including visits to the Miracle League Fields where he spent time playing baseball with kids and adults with disabilities in the Cincinnati community.

"When I watch Andrew Abbott, I'm reminded of my dad in so many ways, which makes him the perfect person to wear Dad's No. 41 and represent his legacy," Kim Nuxhall said in a statement. "More than anything, I see glimpses of my dad and his love for the fans and this city, which Andrew lives out while achieving at the highest level. He is 'The Young Lefthander' that my Dad would have absolutely loved rooting for, and we are honored that he's helping us carry forward that legacy."

Partnering With Ted Karras

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) exits the player tunnel during introductions before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Karras and The Cincy Hat Foundation have sold over 2.5 million hats with all of the proceeds benefitting the IDD community. Their mission is to provide safe, supported, affordable housing for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They're currently building a new housing development in Cincinnati.

"We’re proud to launch our second-ever collaborative player Cincy Hat with Andrew Abbott to support The Nuxhall Foundation," Karras said in a statement. "He’s already invested real time and heart into the IDD community here in Cincinnati which speaks volumes."

Abbott teaming up with Karras will only increase the reach of The Cincy Hat Foundation. For more information or to purchase the hat, go here. Check out photos of the hat below:

Andrew Abbott Cincy Hat | Cincy Hat Foundation