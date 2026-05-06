Bullpen struggles, Reds Drop Another Winnable Game vs Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds were riding a four-game losing streak as they entered the matchup with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately, things got much worse for the Reds on Tuesday night. It took extra innings, but the Reds would drop their fifth straight in another dramatic walk-off fashion.

So, how did it all go down? Let's examine the Reds' nightmare 3-2 loss to the Cubs.

Bullpen Struggles

Apr 4, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) throws during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

No one had a worse Monday than Emilio Pagan. Pagan gave up a walk-off home run that sent Wrigley Field into a frenzy. On Tuesday, things got even worse for the Reds' closer. Pagan threw one pitch before suffering a leg injury that has everyone fearing the worst, as he was carted off the field

Pagan's painful exit all but ensured the outcome of this one. Reds relievers Connor Phillips and Tony Santillan blew the lead created by Abbott and the offense, and things continued to fall apart. It's safe to say we can all stop comparing this bullpen to the 1990 team.

Abbott's Rise

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Andrew Abbott's start to the 2026 season was less than ideal. However, in his last start against the Rockies, Abbott had his best performance on the mound this season. That performance bled over to his start against Chicago on Tuesday night.

Abbott went 5.2 innings on Tuesday. The 2025 All-Star left the game with four strikeouts, four walks, and four hits on the day. It was great to see Abbott build on his performance from last week.

Abbott was in line for the win, but as we know, things didn't go according to plan.

Finding More Positives

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (31) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

I'm sure everyone had JJ Bleday and Nathaniel Lowe down as cornerstone members of the Reds' offense this season. Oh, you didn't? Well, you'd better jump on the wagon.

Bleday is finding his groove at the top of the lineup, and in a place where the Reds needed to find some juice. The former first-round pick hit his fourth home run of the season on Tuesday night. All signs point to Bleday finding his home in this lineup.

As for Lowe, the Reds are getting more than they ever hoped from the veteran slugger. Lowe hit his sixth homer of the season, but it wasn't enough to give these Redlegs the win.

That's five straight losses for the good guys. I tried to find some positives with this one, but honestly, this is another chapter that needs to be closed as quickly as possible.