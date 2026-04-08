Brandon Williamson Bounced Back in Reds Win Thanks to Emilio Pagan
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The Cincinnati Reds turned to starting pitcher Brandon Williamson after he put together an incredible spring training. Williamson also found himself on the big-league roster following injuries to Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo.
But the lefty struggled tremendously in his first start with the Reds since 2024. He surrendered six hits, six earned runs, and three home runs across 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Following this start, Williamson turned to Reds closer Emilio Pagan for advice. Pagan struggled early in the season, blowing a save in his first appearance before surrendering four earned runs in an inning during his third appearance.
“We talked about how we didn’t start how we wanted to,” Williamson said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. “Do you change and try to fix something? Or trust what you’ve been doing and keep going?”
Brandon Williamson Bounced Back in a Big Way
“You’ve been maybe the best pitcher we’ve had since we started playing games in Goodyear,” Pagán told Williamson, via Goldsmith. “Don’t let the result of a couple of so-so pitches change what your mindset is. You’ve been really, really good for over a month-and-a-half. Don’t look at the result of four singular pitches and think you need to fix anything. Keep doing what you’ve been doing.”
Following this advice, Williamson bounced back in a huge way.
He tossed 6 2/3 shutout innings against the Miami Marlins on Monday. Williamson only allowed three hits and a walk while striking out four hitters en route to his first win since 2023. Williamson's stuff looked electric as he generated a career high in whiffs against his changeup. His changeup has quickly emerged as one of the best pitches on the Reds' pitching staff.
Pagan's advice worked for Williamson. But that advice may have worked to turn his season around, too.
Emilio Pagan Has Bounced Back, Too
Following Pagan's nightmare outing against the Pirates in which he allowed three hits and four earned runs, he's bounced back and recorded three consecutive saves. Pagan has allowed one hit and four walks over four straight scoreless appearances. The righty has recorded three saves and a win over these last four outings.
To make matters better for the Reds, his splitter has been as filthy as ever. His splitter was the pitch he was struggling to command during the nightmare outing against Pittsburgh.
It's still very early in the season, so it's hard to tell which direction Pagan is going to end up going in, but he's certainly looked much better during his last four appearances.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel