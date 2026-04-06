Reds' Rhett Lowder Joins Elite Club After Another Dominant Outing

The Cincinnati Reds came into the season with one of the better pitching staffs in all of baseball. They had All-Stars Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott at the top of the rotation, followed by Nick Lodolo and Brady Singer. They also had a trio of young pitchers, Brandon Williamson, Rhett Lowder, and Chase Burns, banging on the door of stardom to round out the rotation.

But after injuries to Greene and Lodolo, a lot of pressure has been placed on the shoulders of Lowder, Williamson, and Burns. Burns was excellent in his first start, but it's Lowder who has turned more heads than anybody on Cincinnati's pitching staff this season.

Lowder was dominant in his first outing of the season against the Boston Red Sox. He allowed three hits, two walks, and two runs across five innings in a Reds win. But his most recent outing against the Texas Rangers was even better.

Rhett Lowder Joins History After Win Vs. Rangers

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) plays a ground ball off the bat of Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) in the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, March 29, 2026. The game was scoreless after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lowder tossed six shutout innings against the Rangers, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four batters. He had all four of his pitches working. While his Stuff+ doesn't jump off the page in the same way that Burns' does, Lowder locates his pitches as well as anybody in the game.

After this outing, Lowder's 1.30 ERA across his first eight career starts is the lowest mark by a Red since 1913. It's also the fifth-lowest ERA across a player's first eight career starts since 1961. Of these eight career starts, Lowder has made five scoreless starts of at least five innings, which ties Los Angeles Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela for the most such outings by an MLB pitcher through the first eight starts of their career since 1900, per the Reds.

Lowder's dominance has been incredible to watch. He does it without a 100-mile-per-hour fastball or a sweeper with an elite movement profile. But that doesn't mean he hasn't been showcasing ace-level talent early in his career.

Rhett Lowder Has Ace Potential Early in his Career

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, March 29, 2026. The game was scoreless after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's hard to deny Lowder at this point. He's been incredible. He's dazzled every time out across his first eight starts in the big leagues, with a bulk coming in 2024, but the two starts this season have picked up right where he left off.

The sample size may be small, which could result in him regressing to the mean over time, but it's hard to deny that he has the potential to be an ace. He might not be the prototype of what a new generation starting pitcher is, but his potential is still through the roof.

Lowder is a surgeon on the mound. The Reds certainly hit the jackpot by acquring him.

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