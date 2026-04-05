Chase Burns Dominates: Instant Takeaways From Reds' Win, Series Sweep of Rangers

Despite scoring just nine runs in three games against the Texas Rangers this weekend, the Reds still took all three games from a team that won the World Series just three years ago. Sunday, it was Chase Burns' gem, a gritty effort by four relievers, and timely hitting that gave the Reds a 2-1 win and the series sweep in their first road series of the season.

Burns delivered the best outing of his career Sunday, pitching six-plus dominant innings with nine strikeouts and one walk. The Reds' bullpen covered for him with three scoreless innings, holding the Rangers' powerful lineup at bay in high-leverage situations over the course of the final three innings. Eugenio Suárez and Elly De La Cruz came up with clutch RBI singles to get the Reds enough runs to finish off the sweep, showcasing this team's capability of getting the clutch hits and runs when they really need them.

Let's look at the key takeaways from the Reds' 2-1 win over the Rangers on Sunday in Texas.

Takeaways From The Reds' 2-1 Win Over The Rangers Sunday

Apr 5, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Chase Burns Sizzles in Gem

Although Burns left the game after allowing a game-tying home run and a subsequent hit, he was on fire Sunday in Texas.

Through six innings, Burns had only allowed three hits and a walk while striking out nine. He was throwing gas, while also fooling hitters with his off-speed pitches.

Burns left the game after throwing 87 pitches, 59 of them for strikes. Because he started to pitch the seventh, this outing is now the longest in his short career, which has spanned only 15 games and 10 starts. He pitched six innings at Pittsburgh in August of 2025, but he didn't come out to start the seventh. That was the previous longest start of his career.

For a young pitcher who came into this season with question marks surrounding him, he has been excellent through two starts this season. The biggest thing for him is that he's throwing more than just gas. Burns is also throwing filthy off-speed pitches that are making hitters look clueless at the plate.

Bullpen Holds Serve

A stolen base from Evan Carter, with Pierce Johnson in the game, put a runner in scoring position and nobody out. But even Johnson got a flyout and strikeout, sandwiching a walk, to prevent the Rangers from breaking the game open. Moll came on in the bottom of the seventh with two runners on base. Facing Brandon Nimmo, he got him to strike out swinging to end the inning and keep the game tied.

Phillips pitched the eighth, getting two strikeouts to quickly get off to a hot start. A double and a walk put Phillips in a jam, but he got Carter to fly out to end the inning.

In the ninth, Burke came on to shut the door with three straight strikeouts, throwing 14 pitches with nine strikes. It's Burke's first career save in his 218th career appearance.

The Reds' bullpen pitched three innings on Sunday, allowing just one hit and one walk, while striking out six. It was a gritty effort by four relievers, with Moll earning the win despite facing just one batter. That's baseball. Sometimes a reliever can only face one batter and still earn the win. That's why every at-bat is important.

Timely Hitting

Although the Reds scored only two runs, they did so in a timely fashion. Suarez got the Reds on the board with an RBI single early in the game before De La Cruz delivered the game-winning RBI single in the eighth inning. That eighth inning started with a Matt McLain walk and a stolen base, before De La Cruz drove him in to put the Reds ahead for good.

The Reds' offense is going to come around. For now, though, they're winning games by scoring runs when they need to. Through nine games, it has worked.

Scoring Summary

Top 4th

CIN: Eugenio Suárez: RBI single (Reds lead 1-0)

Bottom 7th

TEX: Joc Pederson: solo HR (Tied 1-1)

Top 8th

CIN: Elly De La Cruz: RBI single (Reds lead 2-1)

On Deck

The Reds continue their first road trip of the season this week when they travel to Miami to take on the Marlins. It will be a four-game series, spanning from Monday to Thursday, at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

From Monday to Wednesday, first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 E.T., while Thursday's game will get underway at 12:10 E.T..

On Monday, Reds left-hander Brandon Williamson will start against Marlins right-hander Marlins right-hander Janson Junk. Junk went 4 1/3 innings in his first start of the season against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Williamson will look to bounce back from a tough first start this past week against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tuesday's pitching matchup is elite. It will be Andrew Abbott (0-1, 3.09 ERA) against Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara is 2-0 with two impressive starts on the season, including a complete game-shutout on April 1st with just three hits and a hit by pitch. Abbott, outside of a three-run home run in the first inning against Pittsburgh last week, has been stellar through two starts this year

Wednesday will see Reds' right-hander Brady Singer against Marlins' right-hander Eury Pérez. Singer has gotten off to a decent start this season. Pérez pitched seven innings with eight strikeouts in his first start against the Colorado Rockies, but he only lasted four innings, with six walks, in his last start Friday against the New York Yankees.

Thursday, with an early afternoon start, will see Reds right-hander Rhett Lowder, who pitched six shutout innings in a win Saturday at Texas. The Marlins have not named a starter for Thursday.

Around the National League Central

Pittsburgh Pirates 8 -- Baltimore Orioles 2

Pirates' right-hander Braxton Ashcraft, who Burns best this past Monday, pitched six innings of one-run baseball, and he struck out eight with no walks and only four hits allowed. Ryan O'Hearn and O'Neil Cruz both homered on Sunday for the Pirates.

Chicago Cubs 1 -- Cleveland Guardians 0 (Game 1 of Doubleheader)

Cubs right-hander Edward Cabrera pitched 5 2/3 innings with one hit allowed, working around five walks to keep the Guardians off the board. Miguel Amaya's RBI single in the top of the eighth was the difference in a 1-0 Cubs' win.

IN PROGRESS: Chicago Cubs 1 -- Cleveland Guardians 0 (Top 5th) (Game 2 of Doubleheader)

Milwaukee Brewers 8 -- Kansas City Royals 5

The Brewers got out to a 6-2 lead in the seventh inning, then held on for an 8-5 win. Gary Sánchez homered in the win for the Brewers.

St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers: Tonight at 7:20 E.T. on Peacock