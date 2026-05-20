Reds Get Encouraging News on Young Starter Rhett Lowder
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The Cincinnati Reds got back in the win column with their 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. After Monday night's performance in Philadelphia, the feeling of a sweep was starting to creep up on this fanbase.
However, the offense wasn't about to let a Chase Burns start go to waste. Burns went six innings, striking out nine, and allowing just one run. That's the kind of performance that should get the juices flowing in the dugout.
Baseball is a long season, but you have to celebrate the wins when you get them. Reds reporter Jim Day revealed another small victory on Reds TV when he shared an update on Rhett Lowder.
Day reported that Lowder's bullpen session in Philadelphia on Tuesday went very well. Lowder suffered a right shoulder injury earlier this month that sent him to the injured list. Lowder's injury was another added to the long list of injuries this Reds team is currently dealing with. Unfortunately, most of those injuries have hit the starting pitching rotation.
Lowder sits on the injured list with Brandon Williamson and Brady Singer. Also, closer Emilio Pagan is out with a hamstring injury that he painfully suffered during the series with the Chicago Cubs earlier this month.
But Day's update on Lowder should be one that gives the fans some ease. Pitching has taken a major hit. Having Lowder back would be massive for this team.
Lowder made eight starts before his injury at Wrigley Field. The former first-round pick posted a 3-3 record in those starts, with 27 strikeouts, and a bloated 5.40 ERA.
The ERA may not be where you want to see it, but having a healthy arm in this rotation right now is all anyone can ask for.
Getting Healthy
The offense has seemingly found a groove in recent games. Add on the return of the majority of the starting rotation from the injured list, and maybe, just maybe, we can see the Queen City squad make some magic this summer.
What's Next For The Reds?
The series finale between the Reds and Phillies is on tap for Wednesday. Andrew Abbott is set to square off with Aaron Nola. Abbott's shaky start to the season has now become a distant memory. Abbott has won three of his last four starts, and a win on Wednesday may extinguish any worries anyone has of the 2025 all-star.
Are things finally looking up? Let's not curse it and keep the good vibes rolling.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93