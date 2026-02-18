The Cincinnati Reds are coming into spring training with high expectations for this season. They were able to surge into the postseason last year, with some help from the struggling New York Mets, and the expectations are even higher this season.

The Reds went out and added Eugenio Suárez in free agency. Suárez is set to bring some much needed pop to the middle of a Reds order that struggled to hit the long ball last year. Considering they're playing in the hitter friendly confines of Great American Ballpark, this was a major concern.

The Reds will also hopefully see healthy seasons from Hunter Greene, Elly De La Cruz, Nick Lodolo, and Chase Burns, all of whom struggled with injuries last season, though De La Cruz played all 162 games.

Greene, the leader of the Reds pitching staff, has been phenomenal in the big leagues. He's already turning heads early in spring training, too.

Hunter Greene has the city of Cincinnati buzzing with excitement

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) watches live batting practice after his workout at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When a pitcher like Greene takes the mound, even for a bullpen session, anybody in the area seems to stop what they're doing so they can watch.

This offseason, Greene added a two-seam fastball and improved his splitter, according to WLWT's Charlie Clifford. When Greene was coming up through the minor leagues, he featured a two-seam fastball with significant arm side run, but at his peak in the big leagues, he's leaned on his four-seam fastball with heavy carry. Adding the two-seam fastball, especially if it can be a consistent weapon, will allow Greene to attack hitters horizontally much better.

During his first live bullpen session of the season, Greene got off to a hot start by striking out Reds rookie phenom Sal Stewart on three pitches.

Hunter Greene’s first live AB?



Strike swinging

Strike swinging

Strike swinging



Sal Stewart swung out of his helmet on strike two. pic.twitter.com/JDJTFU4gqQ — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 17, 2026

While Greene has historically struggled in spring training, it's not anything to worry about. Often times, pitchers are experimenting with stuff during this time period. For a pitcher like Greene, who's already established as one of the best in the game, there's no pressure to perform in spring training. He's going to be the team's opening day starter whether he puts up a 12.00 ERA or a 0.00 ERA.

Either way, Greene looks sharp already. If he can stay healthy, he has a real chance to dethrone Paul Skenes as the National League Cy Young winner.

