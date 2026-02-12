Two Key Cincinnati Reds Players Declined Opportunity to Play for Team USA
In this story:
The World Baseball Classic is set to begin in less than a month. The Reds have seven players in their organization participating in the event, but just one player who is currently on the big league squad.
- Edwin Arroyo (Puerto Rico)
- Ivan Johnson (Great Britain)
- David Lorduy (Colombia)
- Irvin Machuca^ (Mexico)
- Ryjeteri Merite (Netherlands)
- Eugenio Suárez (Venezuela)
- Alexander Vargas (Cuba)
Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo were both asked to play in the tournament for Team USA, but both declined.
"It's not an easy decision," Lodolo told The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer. "I thought it was important to be here and use this time to build up and what we've got going here."
Reds manager Terry Francona told Lodolo that he would support him with whatever decision he'd make, but he had some concerns.
“If you’re dying to do it, I’ll support you," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. "I’m just worried. I’ve seen guys come back and not be the same. I want you to be wealthy as hell. Maybe there will be a day down the road where you have 50 million in the bank and go ahead and do it.”
Greene, the Reds ace, agreed with Lodolo that is was a difficult decision.
"Definitely a difficult choice," he said. I definitely want to be able to represent, but my focus is on the Reds."
As cool as it would have been to watch Lodolo and Greene pitch for Team USA, their health is a huge key to the 2026 season. The Reds are trying to go to the postseason for back to back years for the first time since 2012 and 2013.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4