Two Key Cincinnati Reds Players Declined Opportunity to Play for Team USA

The World Baseball Classic is set to begin in less than a month. The Reds have seven players in their organization participating in the event, but just one player who is currently on the big league squad.

Edwin Arroyo (Puerto Rico)

Ivan Johnson (Great Britain)

David Lorduy (Colombia)

Irvin Machuca^ (Mexico)

Ryjeteri Merite (Netherlands)

Eugenio Suárez (Venezuela)

Alexander Vargas (Cuba)

Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo were both asked to play in the tournament for Team USA, but both declined.

"It's not an easy decision," Lodolo told The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer. "I thought it was important to be here and use this time to build up and what we've got going here."

Reds manager Terry Francona told Lodolo that he would support him with whatever decision he'd make, but he had some concerns.

“If you’re dying to do it, I’ll support you," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. "I’m just worried. I’ve seen guys come back and not be the same. I want you to be wealthy as hell. Maybe there will be a day down the road where you have 50 million in the bank and go ahead and do it.”

Greene, the Reds ace, agreed with Lodolo that is was a difficult decision.

"Definitely a difficult choice," he said. I definitely want to be able to represent, but my focus is on the Reds."

As cool as it would have been to watch Lodolo and Greene pitch for Team USA, their health is a huge key to the 2026 season. The Reds are trying to go to the postseason for back to back years for the first time since 2012 and 2013.

