Cincinnati Reds Announce Intriguing 2026 Hall of Fame Class

Cincinnati – The Cincinnati Reds have announced their Hall of Fame Class for 2026 on Tuesday morning.

Brandon Phillips and Aaron Harang are the two Modern Player ballot inductees. Former manager Lou Piniella and outfielder Reggie Sanders were selected by the Veterans Committee.

Get to know all four inductees below:

Brandon Phillips

REDS. Photo 2 of 2. Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Phillips jokes with a photographer by placing a ball inside his lens during practice at the Cincinnati Reds' spring training facility in Goodyear, Arizona Thursday February 21, 2013. The Enquirer/Gary Landers Reds 27 | Gary Landers, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Phillips played 11 seasons with the Reds and finished his career with a 28.6 WAR, 1,774 hits, 191 home runs, 851 RBIs, 311 doubles, and a .279/.325/.429 slashline. In 2007, Phillips put together the third 30/30 season in Reds' history and the first by a Reds‘ second baseman. Phillips won four Gold Glove Awards, a Silver Slugger, and was a three-time All-Star. He was acquired by the Reds on April 7, 2006, from the Cleveland Indians for pitcher Jeff Stevens. Phillips is a record holder among Reds second basemen in hits, doubles, home runs, and RBI.

Aaron Harang

APRIL 5, 2010: Aaron Harang throws out a pitch during the first inning of Opening Day at Great American Ball Park . He struck out the first to Cardinals batters but gave up a home run to Albert Pujols. Reds Firstinning1 | The Enquirer/Cara Owsley via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Harang pitched eight seasons with the Reds from 2003-10 and started on Opening Day from 2006-2010. He finished with an 18.2 WAR in 213 starts. He won 75 games, led the National League in wins in 2006 with 16, strikeouts with 216, and tied for the lead in starts with 35. From 2004-2007, he led the team in strikeouts and again in 2009. In 2007, he finished fourth in Cy Young voting.

Lou Piniella

Senior advisor to baseball operation, and former manager Lou Piniella takes the field to watch infielding drills at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016. 022416 Reds | The Enquirer/Sam Greene, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Piniella managed the Reds for three seasons, winning the World Series in his first year in 1990. He won 225 games as manager in Cincinnati, finishing with a 225-231 record. He was named manager after Pete Rose was banned from baseball in the 1989 season due to gambling, and Tommy Helms was named interim manager. Piniella famously threw the first base bag after being ejected in a game in 1990. Later in his career, he rejoined the Reds in a senior advisor role.

Reggie Sanders

Former Cincinnati Reds Reggie Sanders greets fans at Redsfest at the Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati Friday, December 1, 2017. Redsfestfile Mv 0030 | Meg Vogel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Sanders played for the Reds for eight seasons, from 1991 through 1998. He posted a 21.5 WAR with 125 home runs, 152 doubles, 431 RBIs, and 158 stolen bases. He was an All-Star in 1995 and finished sixth in MVP voting that year. He slashed .306/.397/.579 with 28 home runs, 99 RBIs, 36 stolen bases, and 36 doubles. He finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 1992. Only 20 players hit more home runs and stole more bases than Sanders did for the Reds.

The induction ceremony will take place during the weekend of April 24-26, 2026.

