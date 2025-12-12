One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

On Thursday, we sat down with Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder for an exclusive one-on-one interview.

In the interview, discussed the following topics:

His experience pitching in the Arizona Fall League and how he felt health-wise.

Facing Paul Skenes in the College World Series in 2023 and throwing seven scoreless innings.

His draft-day story and whether he knew the Reds were going to select him with the seventh pick.

The biggest difference from high major college baseball to pro ball.

Getting the call to the big leagues and dominating in his first six starts.

His expectations are for himself for the 2026 season.

Here is an excerpt from the interview on what it was like on the day he was drafted.

"Oh, it's awesome," Lowder said. "It's a Whirlwind of emotions. I think the immediate emotion was relief because I was freaking out for the day of. Leading up to the draft, I was like whatever happens happens, I will land where I will land, I am not too worried about it, blah blah blah. And then the day comes and every possible thought comes into your head. The moment your name is called, it's exciting, it's relief, and then you get to spend all that time with your family and friends. It's truly a pretty special day."

You can watch the full interview with Lowder below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



