Cincinnati Reds Disrespected in Latest NL Central Prediction

CINCINNATI -- With Opening Day just four days away, prediction season is in full swing in Cincinnati and all across Major League Baseball. National media outlets are releasing their predictions for this season, with the first game this season on Wednesday night when the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

MLB.com released its predictions this weekend for all six divisions and the postseason. They have the Reds finishing last in the National League Central. Last place.

If that happens —and I don't believe it will —that would be a major disappointment, for obvious reasons. Above all else, it would likely leave many fans wondering where the club would go from there. There's also a looming lockout coming next offseason, but that's a conversation for another time.

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After the Reds barely got in the Postseason last year, fans are wondering if it's a one-year blip or the start of something. Finishing in last place would certainly make it just a one-year blip.

Unfortunately, given what this club has done, or hasn't done in the last 30 years, I'm worried they could be headed in that direction again this season. Again, I don't think they will. It's just the scars of a Reds fan worried, especially with the injuries to Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, that this team could be headed for that kind of finish this season.

It makes the way they start the season that much more crucial. Playing from ahead will ensure a disastrous season doesn't happen again in Cincinnati.

Here's what MLB.com's Will Leitch has to say about the Reds and where he thinks they will finish.

The injury to Hunter Greene is absolutely devastating to the Reds, and I’m beginning to worry that Elly De La Cruz is going to be more of an aesthetic masterpiece than a statistical one. Which is why I think the Cardinals will be somewhat better than expected and end up avoiding last place.

We can worry about the pitching all we want, but this is the season De La Cruz really has to show he can take the next step as a hitter and fielder. This will be his third full season at the Major League level, and this is the point of any player's career where you kind of know what kind of player he is and how great he actually is.

Maybe De La Cruz puts it all together. Maybe the Reds pitching staff can overcome the injuries to Grenee and Lodolo. If those two things happen, this team won't even be close to last place.

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