Reds Look to Gain Ground in NL Central With Pivotal Matchup vs. Cardinals
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The Cincinnati Reds have had a dreadful month of May. However, on Wednesday, the team secured their second series victory of the month over a red-hot Philadelphia Phillies squad. The 9-4 victory on Wednesday for the Reds was huge for many reasons. But this weekend is going to be even bigger.
The Reds are welcoming the St. Louis Cardinals to town on Friday. It's a three-game series, and one the Reds could definitely use to build more confidence as they enter the end of the month.
Can the Reds start their climb up the ladder of the National League Central this weekend? Let's take a closer look at this weekend's action with our preview.
Needed Performance
The series with the Phillies lined up perfectly when it comes to starting pitching. The Phillies had to go up against the Reds' three top performers in the rotation in Nick Lodolo, Chase Burns, and Andrew Abbott. Unfortunately, the script is going to be somewhat flipped this weekend.
Friday's matchup will have Chris Paddack making his second start with the Reds. Paddack will match up against St. Louis right-hander Kyle Leahy. Saturday's game will feature Brady Singer for the good guys and Andre Pallante for those ugly red birds. As of now, the Cardinals have not announced who will be starting on Sunday for them, but Nick Lodolo is on the bump for what will be a very important game.
We know the story of this starting rotation in Cincinnati. The next two games are the survive and advance type. Some high-powered offense would be nice to see this weekend.
Where Things Stand
The Reds started the month atop the NL Central standings. Currently, the team is 4.5 games back from the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. Not far behind the Brewers is the Cardinals.
The Reds can only control what's in front of them. That means a sweep of the Cardinals would have the team back in the thick of things in the division. With all the struggles this month, this weekend's series could be the most important games of the month.
Who's Leading Off?
It seems manager Terry Francona is trying everything when it comes to the leadoff spot. Matt McLain and Will Benson have been the names recently tasked with getting the team off on the right foot. But what if Francona decided to finally pull the card many fans are hoping for?
If there's ever a series where the Reds need to start early on offense, it's this one. Maybe it's time to see Elly De La Cruz at the top of the order.
Go take one from them!
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93