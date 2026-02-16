Elly De La Cruz Made Big Change, Terry Francona Taking New Approach With Reds Star

CINCINNATI – Monday was the first full squad workout of Spring Training.

While a lot of players reported early, Monday marked the first required day for the entire roster. Elly De La Cruz is visibly stronger compared to last season.

De La Cruz is coming into camp nearly 15 pounds heavier than he did in 2025. He credits a lot of upper body workouts and just eating more. He was listed at 200 pounds last spring and is reported to weigh 217 pounds to start camp.

New Weapon

Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez (28) prepares for live batting practice at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to his visibly stronger frame, De La Cruz didn't hold back his excitement on teaming up with Eugenio Suarez.

"He will help," De La Cruz told WLWT's Charlie Clifford. "He will protect me more, and I think we can do some damage together. It doesn't matter who it is; we just have to compete and take the game to the next level and help the team win the division and the championship."

Coming off of a disappointing end to the season, De La Cruz was on pace for a career year in 2025. He posted a career-high in batting average (.264) and had 18 home runs at the All-Star break before a quad injury zapped him of his power for the final two months of the season.

While he played through a quad injury, he did manage to play all 162 games last season. While De La Cruz hopes to play every game Reds manager Terry Francona will approach things differently this season.

May 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) talks with manager Terry Francona (77) at the dugout against the Kansas City Royals prior to a game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"That's not going to happen again," Francona told Yanni Tragellis of Local 12. "I probably mismanaged that a little bit, and that's on me. That's not on him; he's a great kid, and I love the fact that he wants to play every day. I respect that a lot. I don't know if that's in his best interests. So we'll probably have a couple of fights about it."

De La Cruz slashed .284/.359/.495 with 18 home runs, 63 RBI, and 25 stolen bases before the All-Star break. He also was striking out far less than the season prior. Once he sustained the injury, he slashed just .236/.303/.363 with just four home runs, 23 RBI, 12 stolen bases, and he struck out more frequently. His defense started to take a hit later in the season as well, once again finishing the season as the leader in errors.

Adding Suarez to the Reds' lineup is not only adding a power bat they desperately needed last season, it also protects De La Cruz and Spencer Steer.