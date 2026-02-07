MLB’s Top Managers: Terry Francona Among Leaders in Latest Rankings

CINCINNATI — MLB Network has been releasing their top-10 rankings at each position leading up to the start of Spring Training. On Saturday, they released their top 10 managers. Terry Francona was ranked among baseball's best.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post listed Francona as his fifth-best manager, just behind A.J. Hinch and ahead of Stephen Vogt.

Check out his full list below:

Jon Heyman's Top 10 Managers

Dec 8, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona speaks with the media during the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings at Signia by Hilton Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Dave Roberts – Los Angeles Dodgers Pat Murphy – Milwaukee Brewers Alex Cora – Boston Red Sox A.J. Hinch – Detroit Tigers Terry Francona – Cincinnati Reds Stephen Vogt – Cleveland Guardians Skip Schumaker – Texas Rangers Craig Counsell – Chicago Cubs Kevin Cash – Tampa Bay Rays John Schneider – Toronto Blue Jays

Francona is seventh on Brian Kenny's list. Check out his rankings below:

Brian Kenny's Top-10 Managers

Pat Murphy – Milwaukee Brewers A.J. Hinch – Detroit Tigers Stephen Vogt – Cleveland Guardians Kevin Cash – Tampa Bay Rays Alex Cora – Boston Red Sox Dave Robers – Los Angeles Dodgers Terry Francona – Cincinnati Reds John Schneider – Toronto Blue Jays Craig Counsell – Chicago Cubs Mark Kotsay – Athletics

Ranking Francona

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona looks on from the dugout in the seventh inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. The Dodgers won game 1 of the series, 10-5. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Francona was signed to be the manager of the Cincinnati Reds on October 7, 2024. The team moved on from David Bell with five games left in 2024 and just one year into his three-year extension. The team failed to finish above third place in the division and made the playoffs once under Bell. The team did not score a run that postseason.

The Reds finished 83-79 in Francona's first season, and he finished second in National League Manager of the Year voting. It wasn't a perfect season by any means; they dealt with injuries to Hunter Greene and Elly De La Cruz among others and never truly had a hot streak.

The team has made some key additions to the bullpen and outfield depth before going big and adding All-Star Eugenio Suarez this offseason. There is a lot of optimism going forward into 2026 with hopes of De La Cruz and Greene taking that next step into superstardom. Andrew Abbott is also hoping to build off of his first All-Star season.

Pitchers and catchers report to camp on Monday, January 9, and full squad members are required to report by January 16.

