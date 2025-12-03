MLB Insider Shares Insight on Kyle Schwarber Possibly Taking 'Hometown Discount' to Sign With Reds

CINCINNATI — The Reds are "serious" about signing free agent slugger Kyle Schwarber according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

It makes sense. The Reds need more power and Schwarber is the top hitter on the market. He's from Middletown, Ohio—just 35 miles from downtown Cincinnati and could be the missing piece for a team that's hoping to make a serious playoff run in 2026.

Despite the interest, the Phillies are expected to offer Schwarber a larger contract.

"The problem for Cincinnati is that the Philadelphia Phillies almost certainly will offer Schwarber more money," Rosenthal wrote. "The Athletic’s Tim Britton projects Schwarber to receive a five-year, $145 million contract. Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall has said the team’s payroll will remain about the same as it was in 2025. According to Fangraphs’ estimates, that would leave the Reds with about $20 million to spend. Schwarber, coming off a career-high 56 homers, will cost considerably more than that annually. And the Reds still would need to fortify their bullpen. They could trade utility man Gavin Lux, projected to earn $5 million in arbitration, and maybe another player in a similar salary range. But unless they made an exception for Schwarber, it’s difficult to see how they could make the finances work."

Schwarber probably loves the idea of teaming up with Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, Hunter Greene and a Reds' roster that could do some damage in 2026 and beyond. Despite the mutual interest, Rosenthal doesn't think a deal is likely.

"To the Reds, it’s all rather tantalizing. Schwarber, as much as he loves playing for the Phillies, probably is intrigued, too," Rosenthal wrote. "But in free agency, sentiment rarely carries the day. Money matters most, and it’s difficult to foresee the Reds coming up with enough."

"He is unlikely to give the Reds much of a hometown discount, if any at all," Rosenthal continued. "Depending upon how free agency plays out, big-market teams such as the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox also could enter the mix."

It may be unlikely, but the Reds should try to make it happen. Pony up the money, add a true power bat and see if this roster can go on a legitimate run.

Check out Rosenthal's entire article on Schwarber here.

