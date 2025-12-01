Report: Cincinnati Reds Showing Interest in Top Free Agent

The Cincinnati Reds are reportedly still showing interest in Middletown native Kyle Schwarber on the free agent market, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The Reds need some offensive firepower and Schwarber would provide that and more. The slugger had a huge season in 2025, slashing .240/.365/.563 with 81 extra-base hits, including a league-leading 56 home runs.

"Kyle Schwarber: The bellwether of the class," Passan wrote on Threads. "Schwarber’s market is healthy. He’s going to get years, and he’s going to get AAV, and at this point, he might be the likeliest of the big free agents to sign first. Unclear if something gets done before the meetings, but I’d be surprised if they end and he doesn’t have a team. The Phillies remain the favorite, with Boston, Cincinnati, the Mets and others in the mix."

The veteran free agent was asked specifically about the Reds when he was back in the Cincinnati area a couple of weeks ago.

"I think good ole Gordon Wittnemyer was the one who started this frenzy at the All-Star Game," Schwarber said. "He asked a question kind of similar to that, where I said the kid in me, I grew up going to games there, I grew up sitting in the bleachers and watching a lot of games. I think the kid would be excited, right? You have your hometown team that is calling. But also being in the profession, knowing a little bit more about the ins and outs, you're never going to not be open. You always have to listen and keep different options open, and see what happens. We will see."

While this would be a dream signing for Reds fans, I find it hard to believe Cincinnati is going to play with the big boys and pay what Schwarber will likely get on the open market.

If ownership and the front office pull the trigger and spend the money, it would be an immediate sign that they're going for it in 2026 and beyond.

