Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Surprises High School Players With Special Gift

Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene was a member of the inaurural DREAM Series in 2017,

"The DREAM Series is a development experience event focused on the dynamics of pitching and catching for a diverse group of elite high-school athletes, predominantly African-American players, from across the country during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend," MLB.com wrote. "The event, which was established in 2017, is operated by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball."

Greene is still very much involved and earlier this week, he surprises dreamers with brand new cleats.

“It means the world, because I was part of the first DREAM Series,” Greene told MLB.com's Matthew Ritchie. “So the event, the camaraderie, the fraternity and the relationships will always hit home for me. Just because I was in their shoes: Throwing the same bullpens, towing the same rubber, hitting in the same batter’s box, getting the same tutelage from the coaches and staff that are here, which I think is unmatched.”

You can watch the kids' reactions below when they found out they were getting new cleats.

These kicks were 🔥🤯



Another amazing surprise from @HunterGreene17 to the Dreamers at DREAM Series! ❤️☁️ pic.twitter.com/QiSkFNV2ax — MLBDevelops (@MLBDevelops) February 2, 2026

