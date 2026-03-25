One Projection Has Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Leading NL in Major Category

CINCINNATI -- With 139 stolen bases through three seasons, an average of 46.3 per season, Elly De La Cruz has established himself as one of Major League Baseball's best base stealers. He stole a career-high 67 in 2024, and the Reds are hoping he can get back to that around that number in 2026.

MLB.com's Manny Randhawa believes De La Cruz will lead the National League in steals this season. Keep in mind, De La Cruz played with a partially torn quad last season and still managed to steal 37 bases. That was second in the National League, just one behind co-leaders O'Neill Cruz of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Juan Soto of the New York Mets.

Randhawa points out that in 2024, De La Cruz became just the fifth player since 1900 to hit 20 home runs and steal 60 bases in the same season. He adds that if he stays healthy this season, De La Cruz could put up some serious power and speed numbers this season.

For a full look at MLB stat leaders predictions, here's Randhawa's full article here.

The success the Reds have in 2026 will largely be contingent on De La Cruz taking the next step as an all-around hitter and offensive player. Clearner fielding will also help. Here's what will also help: not having the pressure of playing every day. He's a gamer, no doubt. But Terry Francona can't take too much advantage of that. De La Cruz is human, ane he deserves a day off if he absolutely needs it. It's okay if he doesn't play 162 games. As long as he's playing 150-155 games, that's what ultimately matters.

A healthy De La Cruz is paramount to this season. He's got all the tools to be a superstar player and MVP candidate. The key is keeping him as close to 100 percent as possible throughout the marathon of the regular season.

There's no question De La Cruz is a budding superstar in Major League Baseball. He still hasn't reached his full potential, and this is the season for him to do that. If he can, this Reds team can contend in the National League Central and get back to the Postseason.

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