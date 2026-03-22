The Cincinnati Reds came into the spring with a lot of talent on their roster. Players like Elly De La Cruz, Andrew Abbott, and Eugenio Suárez came into spring training looking to lead the Reds into the season.

But before they could get there, the Reds needed to make some tough roster decisions. They made those decisions on Saturday ahead of Thursday's Opening Day date with the Boston Red Sox.

Reds Opening Day Roster Revealed

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) speaks with players at the pitchers mound in the fifth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds have finally cut their roster down to 26 players, though it took a lot of big decisions.

At catcher, the Reds are bringing Jose Trevino and Tyler Stephenson. Across the infield, they are bringing Sal Stewart, Matt McLain, De La Cruz, Suárez, Ke'Bryan Hayes, and Nathaniel Lowe. In the outfield, they have TJ Friedl, Spencer Steer, Noelvi Marte, Will Benson, and Dane Myers. The 13 pitchers they are bringing are Abbott, Nick Lodolo, Brady Singer, Chase Burns, Rhett Lowder, Brandon Williamson, Emilio Pagan, Tony Santillan, Graham Ashcraft, Pierce Johnson, Brock Burke, Connor Phillips, and Sam Moll.

The biggest decisions came with players like Williamson, Lowe, and Benson, where the Reds took these players over guys like Rece Hinds, JJ Bleday, and Kyle Nicolas.

Reds manager Terry Francona recently revealed a few key details to the final roster decisions.

Terry Francona Explains Nathaniel Lowe Roster Decision

Cincinnati Reds infielder Nathaniel Lowe (31) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It was the role. It’s a bench role," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith and others about the decision to keep Lowe on the big-league roster. "We really want Bleday and Hinds to play. We told them that. They both swung the bat really well. We talked to Lowe about the role. I think that’s the reason. I told Hinds, he couldn’t have done more. The role is a bench spot, and we want you to play."

The Reds were in a bad spot with Lowe in the first place. If they opted to send him to the minors, he could have opted out of his deal. As a result, this was the only path to keeping all of the players in the organization.

Having Lowe in a bench role makes a lot more sense than bringing Bleday or Hinds to the big leagues to sit. One of these two will likely be the first player back to the big leagues in case a fringe roster player struggles or somebody gets hurt.

Either way, the Reds are in a good spot.