Reds First Baseman Sal Stewart Joins Frank Robinson on Exclusive List

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart has been red-hot at the plate to start the 2026 season. He's 5-8 with three extra-base hits and a walk. On Saturday, Stewart hit his first home run of the season, crushing a ball over the center field wall.

Stewart is now tied for second in Reds history for the most home runs through the first 20 games of his career, according to Matt Wilkes.

Aristides Aquino, 11

Frank Robinson, 6

Josh Hamilton, 6

Chris Dickerson, 6

Rece Hinds, 6

Sal Stewart, 6

Stewart is also the first Reds player to reach base six or more times in his first two games of the season since Scooter Gennett did it in 2018. He is the first rookie to do it since Jay Bruce is 2008.

All offseason, the thought was that Eugenio Suarez would hit fourth behind Elly De La Cruz. However, after the World Baseball Classic wrapped up, when Suarez returned, Reds manager Terry Francona started experimenting with Stewart at fourth and Suarez behind him. That is also exactly how Tito has rolled out the lineup for the first two games of the season.

“It feels really good to know that Tito has that faith in me,” Stewart said. “That’s a really big compliment. I know that. I definitely don’t take it lightly. I trust Tito. I really do. He is who he is because he knows what he’s doing. Wherever he put me, I would have been happy.”

Matt McLain Did Something He's Never Done

Reds Matt McLain (9) runs to second base during their game against the Red Sox for Opening Day at Great American Ball Park on Thursday March 26, 2026. Red Sox won the game with a final score of 3-0. | Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the second inning of Saturday's win over the Boston Red Sox, Matt McLain ripped a double into the left-center field gap, scoring Ke'Bryan Hayes.

McLain hit the ball 110.5 mph, which was the hardest his ball of his career.

He is already seeing his offseason adjustments pay off. After a huge Spring Training, it's starting to translate to the regular season.

“I’m seeing some of the adjustments pay off. I’m grinding out approaches,” McLain told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “What do I need to beat this guy right now? I’m dialing that in along with some of the swing (adjustments). Then, I’m going out there and competing and being me.”

If Stewart and McLain can give the Reds this kind of production, their offense should be much improved in 2026.

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