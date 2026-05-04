Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides An Update On Eugenio Suarez's Status

CINCINNATI – The Reds could use Eugenio Suarez's presence in the lineup. He may be edging closer to a return. In a recent post from Charlie Goldsmith on X, Reds manager Terry Francona said that Eugenio Suarez will be fielding grounders and taking flips in the batting cage on Monday. He will get an MRI once the team returns to Cincinnati after the Chicago series.

The Reds Need Him Back, Healthy

Mar 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) high fives designated hitter Sal Stewart (27) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Reds are coming off an embarrassment of a series versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, where they were outscored 27-8 and lost the finale 1-0, wasting a phenomenal start from Chase Burns. Suarez is batting just .231 with a .663 OPS and three home runs this season, but provided much-needed protection to rookie Sal Stewart and Elly De La Cruz in a lineup that has seen the primary production coming from those two.

Nathaniel Lowe has filled in adequately, slashing .304/.360/.652 over his last seven games and playing nearly every day since the injury to Suarez. JJ Bleday was called up on April 25 and has played well, but the rest of the offense has not been up to par. Ke’Bryan Hayes, Matt McLain, Will Benson, and Tyler Stephenson are all hitting below .200. TJ Friedl is hitting just above the Mendoza line and is not getting on base with any consistency. Somehow, with all of this dysfunction on offense, the Reds are still six games over .500 and are still in a good spot in the division.

This is a big milestone for Suarez, who has recently begun traveling with the team ahead of the road trip. If he can get through this without any issues and have a clean MRI, a rehab assignment could be announced in the days following the MRI. Suarez was scratched from the lineup on April 24 and was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 23 with a mild left oblique strain.

Looking to Rebound in Chicago

May 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Petty (61) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Chase Petty makes his season debut on Monday in Chicago. Petty has been up and down in Triple-A this season. He has had four games where he did not allow a run. In the other two starts, he's allowed 12 runs combined. In his big league debut in 2025, he allowed nine runs on seven hits versus the St.Louis Cardinals.

The Reds are playing a four-game series in Chicago against a red-hot Cubs team that has won five straight and won a Major League best 10 in a row in mid-April. The Reds have played well against the Cubs in recent years, winning 11 of their last 20 games against them. The Reds are 20-14 and sit two games back of the Cubs for the division lead.