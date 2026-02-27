Reds Hit Jackpot With Shocking $15 Million Offseason Addition

The Cincinnati Reds didn't make too many big moves early in the offseason. They were able to land a few small upgrades as well as getting guys healthy, but the biggest move of their offseason was almost signing Kyle Schwarber. In reality, the Reds were never that close to signing Schwarber anyway. The Philadelphia Phillies were never going to be outbid by the Reds or the Pittsburgh Pirates.

But with mere weeks left in the offseason, the Reds shocked the City of Cincinnati when they signed fan favorite slugger Eugenio Suárez away from the Seattle Mariners on a one-year, $15 million deal. This was a move that practically nobody saw coming until the Reds put their money where their mouth is and landed the slugger.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed the Suárez signing as the Reds' top move of the offseason, listing it above the Emilio Pagan and JJ Bleday signings on his list of the top three moves the Reds made this offseason.

Eugenio Suárez Was the Best Late Addition the Reds Could Have Made

Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez (28) prepares for live batting practice at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The first major move of the offseason for the Reds might have been the most important, as closer Emilio Pagan (2/$20M) was re-signed on the heels of a career-high 32-save season. Without him, the bullpen would be a major question mark," Reuter wrote. "While he struggled last year and was non-tendered in November, JJ Bleday is just a year removed from a 20-homer, 2.2-WAR season with the Athletics. The 28-year-old has a chance to provide significant value after signing a one-year, $1.4 million deal, and he is arbitration-eligible through 2028 if he rebounds."

Suárez was very well liked during his first stint with the Reds. The team seemed to love him. The fan base certainly loved him. And in every media appearance possible, Suárez made it clear that he loved the Reds and the fans too.

Now he's back in the Queen City and the fan base hasn't stopped buzzing about it.

Suárez is coming off a 49 home run year split between the Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was one of the best sluggers in baseball, as he has been for years, and his production should tick up even more in the hitter friendly confines of Great American Ballpark.

More than just the addition, the fans are seemingly thrilled with the fact that the Reds spent the money to sign a big-name slugger. It's unlike the Reds to make moves like this, so it's a breath of fresh air to see them make a notable splash.

