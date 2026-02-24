Terry Francona's Comments Show Reds Struck Gold With Offseason Additions

The Cincinnati Reds shocked a lot of baseball fans and analysts last season when they made a surge into the postseason over the New York Mets. But this surge didn't seem to surprise anybody in the Reds clubhouse.

They went into the offseason with a newfound aggressiveness. Cincinnati reportedly put in a competitive bid for hometown slugger Kyle Schwarber, though it wasn't enough to poach him from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Still, it was a good indicator that the Reds would be willing to put up some money and assets to get the team going in the right direction. They have the young, controllable talent with stars like Hunter Greene, Chase Burns, and Elly De La Cruz. They have the future Hall of Fame manager in Terry Francona. All they needed to do was put together a successful offseason.

And they did just that.

Terry Francona Has High Praise for Eugenio Suárez and Dane Myers

Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez (28) warmup ahead of practice, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds made the biggest move of their offseason when they emerged from the shadows and signed fan favorite slugger Eugenio Suárez to a $15 million deal. The city, clubhouse, and manager haven't stopped buzzing about this addition.

"Everyone is excited," Francona said referring to Suárez according to Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. "I don’t think you need to hide it. He’s loving it. So are we. In the drills he brings energy. Guys gravitate toward him."

Suárez is coming off a huge season in which he posted a 126 OPS+ and hit 49 home runs. In the hitter-friendly confines of Great American Ballpark, Suárez could go for another 40 this year.

But he wasn't their only addition. One of the moves that went under the radar was the trade for outfielder Dane Myers.

"He’s a very good defender. He throws very well. He has hit lefties really well to this point — it doesn’t mean he won’t hit (righties too)," Francona said about Myers. "When we acquired him, you’re not sure what’s going to happen the rest of the winter. Every fan wants the sexy move. I get it. You also need to protect yourself. It was a really good acquire."

On the surface, Myers doesn't look like a great addition. He held a 71 OPS+ last season, which is abysmal for starting standards. But the Reds aren't looking for him to be an everyday starter. They likely want him to platoon and take a majority of his at-bats against lefties, which he crushes.

Last season, Myers posted a .778 OPS in 105 at-bats against lefties while posted a .532 OPS in over 200 at-bats against righties. If he's utilized properly, he has the chance to be a key piece on the Reds roster.

Either way, Francona is seemingly fired up about the Reds offseason additions. Opening day is just around the corner and the Reds already look better than they did last season.

