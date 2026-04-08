Reds Make Shocking Decision Amid Flurry of Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Reds are one of the hottest teams in baseball early in the season. They've won five games in a row, including a three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers in Texas. But they were recently hit with an injury that caused a big ripple effect throughout the minor leagues.

Backup catcher Jose Trevino was placed on the 10-day injured list with a thoracic spine strain, per a team announcement. This move is going to test the Reds' catching depth in a big way. They responded by selecting the contract of P.J. Higgins from Triple-A Louisville. Higgins is notoriously good at ABS challenges and has separated himself as a good defender behind the dish.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Reds designated Christian Encarnacion-Strand for assignment. Encarnacion-Strand is a former top prospect for the Reds, but he's struggled with injuries and consistency over the last few years.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand Will Likely be Claimed by Another Team

Jul 8, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) stands on the field during a pitching change in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Encarnacion-Strand will almost certainly be claimed by another team off waivers. He's still only 26 years old and possesses incredible raw power and in-game power.

At each stop of the minor leagues, he's crushed the ball. His career minor league OPS is .943 as he's hit over .300 and crushed 69 home runs. Encarnacion-Strand found a lot of success in 2023 with the Reds, hitting 13 home runs and posting a .805 OPS, but he struggled in 2024 and 2025.

He played in fewer than 100 games over the past two seasons due to a slew of injuries and inconsistent production at the plate. Now, he's bound to find himself on a new team.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand Didn't Have a Future With the Reds

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) works out in the gym at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds have added a lot of talent and depth to the corner infield spots over the last year or two. It's pushed Encarnacion-Strand further and further down the depth chart.

The Reds added Ke'Bryan Hayes last year before signing Eugenio Suárez to a one-year deal this offseason. Rookie Sal Stewart has emerged ahead of Encarnacion-Strand, too. There's a chance the Reds bring Edwin Arroyo to the big leagues in the near future, which could add another infielder ahead of Encarnacion-Strand. That doesn't even mention Cam Collier, who's a corner infield prospect.

All in all, it's a shocking move for the Reds to make, but it doesn't seem like he had a future within the organization. It would have been nice to see the Reds use him as a trade chip instead.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.