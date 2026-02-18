Reds Manager Terry Francona Has Clear Plan for Elly De La Cruz Amid High Expectations

CINCINNATI – Elly De La Cruz has delt with enourmus expectations since his debut in 2023.

When he debuted in June of 2023, he set the baseball world on fire, especially in Cincinnati. His first career home run nearly exited Great American Ballpark. He hit for the cycle within two weeks and stole three bases on two pitches. He followed that up with a 25-home run season and led the National League in stolen bases in 2024. Last season, he started the season with a career high in batting average and had 18 home runs before the All-Star break.

Manager Terry Francona talked to FOX19's Charlie Goldsmith about Elly De La Cruz and the expectations he has.

“He’s always going to have to battle the expectations because there’s nothing he can’t do on the field,” Francona said. “What we’re trying to get him to do from Day one is be as consistent as he can be and let your tools affect the game to help us win.”

Last season, De La Cruz and hitting coach Chris Valaika worked on utilizing a toe-tap in his swing. While it led to better success at tracking pitches and a career-high in batting average, his power dipped, and after July, it nearly disappeared. Even though he was dealing with a quad strain for the final months of the season, he returned to the leg kick that had gotten him to the Major Leagues and had a .939 OPS from September 15 through the end of the season.

His Defense

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) helps shag balls during a batting practice session at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While De La Cruz isn't a polished hitter by any means, his defense still needs a lot of attention. While he makes the spectacular plays look easy, it is the routine plays that have given him the most trouble. De La Cruz has led the league in errors in each of his first two full seasons at shortstop.

“He’s so long-levered,” Francona said. “There are some throws where it’s not as easy as somebody that’s nice and compact. That’s just the reality of it. But he also gets to some balls that nobody else can, either. With health, it’s certainly not going to hurt.”

The Reds have made it clear that he is the shortstop in 2026. The Reds do not have a shortstop that is ready to replace De La Cruz without a ton of moving parts. Matt McLain is the logical option to slide over to shortstop, but that creates a whole defensively at second base. Spencer Steer's best fit on the team right now is in a utility role defensively. He plays a good second base, received Gold Glove votes at first base, and hasn't been a liability in the outfield. Sal Stewart plays first, second, and third base, as well as Eugenio Suarez, who plays third, first, and designated hitter.

“He has been shorter with his arm and more accurate,” Benavides said. “Being quicker with his feet will put his arm in a better position to throw. He has really improved shortening his arm. But it’s arm strength that nobody has. You let him be and let him use his athleticism.”

Played Through Injury in 2025

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) is embraced by his team after making a run in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The quad injury also hampered him on the base paths. After a league leading 67 stolen bases in 2024, that total dipped last season.

“It stinks because last year he was hurt, but he still stole 40 bases,” base running coach Collin Cowgill said. “He was stealing even with his quad. It was more of a safer bet for us.” Cowgill would check in with De La Cruz during games. “Do you think you can get this pitcher here knowing how you’re feeling?” “Yeah, I got him.” “Then, we’d turn him loose,” Cowgill said. “Now, with a fully healthy Elly and the experience behind it — this is what happened when I got thrown out, how do we make this adjustment… If the technique of it gets to where it’s really, really good, he’s going to be a problem.”

They do have a prospect that is ready defensively, but his offense is not Major League ready. Edwin Arroyo was acquired alongside Noelvi Marte in the Luis Castillo trade. He missed the entirety of the 2024 season recovering from shoulder surgery and saw his power disappear last season. The Reds added him to the 40-man roster this offseason, but it will be a long shot to see him break camp outside of Triple-A.

Elly De La Cruz is a supreme talent and one that, if fully healthy, can be a serious MVP candidate in 2026.

