Reds Offense Backs Brandon Williamson in Win Despite Early Trouble

The Reds beat the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday to improve to 9-6 on the season. However, on Saturday, the win was in most part due to their offense.

After he was fantastic in Miami, Brand Williamson struggled mightily with his command on Saturday afternoon. The left-hander walked six batters in just four innings, but was able to hold the Angels to just three runs. Williamson threw just 49 of his 93 pitches for strikes.

“The entire game, I was trying to find something consistent,” Williamson told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “I just couldn’t. When it came time where you really need to execute a pitch, I didn’t try to do too much. However many balls I had thrown, you just throw one pitch and try to get this guy out.”

Offense Picked Him Up

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (31) gestures after hitting a 3-run RBI double in the first inning between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the first inning with runners on second and third and just one out, Sal Stewart hit a ground ball to first baseman Nolan Schanuel, who couldn't handle it to give the Reds an early 1-0 lead.

After Eugenio Suarez walked, Nathaniel Lowe walked up to the plate with the bases loaded and roped a three-run double down the right field line. It was Lowe's second double of the season and put Cincinnati on top 4-0.

Lowe spoke to Jim Day after the game and talked about how nice it was to have a big first inning.

"Yeah, that was a good one," Lowe said. "Jumping out to a lead is great. I thought we got great at-bats in front of me, and thankfully, I got a pitch to handle. It was good to give Williamson some cushion and then get rolling there."

In the second, Spencer Steer took a perfectly located changeup on the inside corner deep to left field off the foul pole, for his second home run of the season. Steer has been hitting the ball hard, but has had some bad luck of late.

“Nice to see one fall,” Steer said. “That’s the process. Not getting too wrapped in results. If you worry about results, this game will eat you alive.”

Reds manager Terry Francona agreed and is not worried about Steer's slow start one bit.

"Spence is going to be just fine," Francona said. "We saw him last year start out so slow and look what he did. He’ll be just fine.”

Bullpen Shut LA Down

Mar 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) reacts with catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) after the victory over the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Reds needed five innings from their bullpen on Saturday after Williamson's struggles. Connor Phillips, Pierce Johnson, Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan, and Emilio Pagan combined to throw five shutout innings and allowed just two hits and a walk, while striking out four.

The bullpen has been consistent for Cincinnati this season. It's filled with a bunch of guys who can fill a different role on any given night.

The Reds will face LA's ace on Sunday, Jose Soriano, who is 3-0 with an ERA of 0.45 to go along with 21 strikeouts so far this season.

You can watch Francona's press confernece after Saturday's win below: