Red-Hot Reds Aim to Extend Winning Streak vs Marlins in 4-Game Set

Coming off of the weekend sweep in Arlington, the Cincinnati Reds look to keep the good vibes going as they head to Miami to take on the early surprising Marlins for a four-game series. Both teams come into the matchup sporting a record of 6-3. The Marlins are coming off of a weekend series loss where they won just one of three games against the New York Yankees. They are looking to get back on track for this series with a Reds team that although they have been winning games, hasn't found their stride at the plate quite yet.

As a team, the Miami Marlins bats have come out hot, sporting the third best team batting average at .276, and tied for the 5th most runs scored by a team this season with the Yankees and their NL East foe the Atlanta Braves at 49 runs scored. Their power hasn't shown up yet with eight team home runs but they have the 7th most hits as a team with 82.

The pitching side of things have been a bit of a different story. They're sitting 16th in team ERA sporting a 4.10, but they do have the only complete game shutout this season from former NL All-Star and Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara will pitch in this series.

The Reds come into this series tied for last in the series with runs scored on the season at 26, though they have been winning with excellent pitching and great fielding that has been on display. The Reds have seen some early power so far this year with players like Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart and Eugenio Suarez all hitting clutch Home Runs early.

If the Reds can find a way to get to the Marlins bullpen, they should be able to achieve success during this four-game set. The fish have five pitchers who have made multiple relief appearances this season while sporting an era over 6. Meanwhile, the Reds bullpen is coming off a huge weekend contributing to their sweep over Texas in Arlington.

This will be a fun, early test for the Reds before coming home to face the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. The Marlins certainly have their strengths that can give the Reds problems, but also provide a lot of opportunity for Cincinnati's offense to get into a groove.

Here are the pitching matchups through the series:

Game 1: Brandon Williamson (0-1, 11.57 ERA) vs Janson Junk (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williamson is looking to put his first outing behind him after struggling against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Only Austin Slater has faced Williamson from this Marlins team, and he has a 1.667 OPS in six at-bats in their matchups.

He has had success facing the Reds position players with this current group having just two RBI vs the Marlins pitcher, and anyone with three or more at-bats has no higher than a .666 OPS vs the Miami starter.

Game 2: Andrew Abbott (0-1, 3.09 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Mar 26, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) walks off the field at the end of the fifth inning in the game against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

If you love pitching and you can only watch one of these games live during this series, this is the one for you. Two All-Star aces taking the hill for their respective teams who are off to great starts. Abbott is coming off his uneven start against the Pirates in Cincinnati. Alcantara is coming off of his complete-game shutout at the hands of the Chicago White Sox. While the Marlins don't have much success to brag about vs Abbott, Elly De La Cruz and Noelvi Marte have had success in their small sample size vs the Marlins ace, each sporting an ops over 1.000.

Game 3: Brady Singer (0-0, 5.00 ERA) vs Eury Perez (0-1, 5.73 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning between the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Singer looked excellent on Friday in Texas, and if it weren't for a missed dive by Spencer Steer in the second inning, we are talking about one of the Reds best starting pitching outings of the season. Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards has had decent success vs Singer in six career at bats. Perez struggled against the Yankees in his last start going only 4 innings, giving up four runs and walking six batters. TJ Friedl and Tyler Stephenson have hit Perez fairly well in their careers.

Game 4: Rhett Lowder (1-0, 1.64 ERA) vs Max Meyer (0-0, 4.66 ERA)

Apr 4, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Another matchup for Lowder against another young, up-and-coming starter. Lowder was awesome on Saturday vs the Rangers besting Kumar Rocker, leading to his first win of the season. No Marlin has ever faced Rhett before. Meyer went 4.2 innings vs the Yankees giving up two runs on three hits, and walking three batters. Meyer is a guy this group of Reds hitters have had solid success againt in their career including Elly's 1.333 OPS, Marte's 1.250, and Tyler Stephenson's 2.334 which includes the lone Reds home run off of Meyer.