Reds Offseason Addition Turning Heads in Best Way Ahead of Opening Day

The Cincinnati Reds were shockingly aggressive this offseason, though it obviously wasn't the same aggressiveness that comes from the big market clubs like the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. The big markets can afford to be reckless with their spending. The Reds cannot.

But Cincinnati made a slew of productive additions to a roster that was already good enough to finish above .500 and crack into the postseason. That's a recipe for a big year in the Queen City.

One of the more underrated additions of the offseason was former Miami Marlins outfielder Dane Myers, who was acquired in a trade that sent prospect outfielder Ethan O'Donnell to the Marlins.

Dane Myers Has Been Impressive in Spring Training

Aug 8, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Dane Myers (54) scores a run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Myers has been mighty impressive in spring training so far. His production began in live batting practice, but his stats are only recorded from actual spring training games. In nine spring training games, Myers is six for 18 with three doubles and a home run. His OPS is over 1.200. Though it's a very short sample size, it can't be completely discredited.

“He has been really good. He kind of does it all. I’ve been watching him take at-bats. They’ve been really good. It’s great," Reds second baseman Matt McLain said when talking about Myers, per Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith.

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Myers has hit the ball hard more often than not. He wasn't even acquired to bring a big bat to the lineup. In fact, he was added as a defensive player in the outfield that's thin with its defense.

What will Dane Myers' role be this season?

Sep 20, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins outfielder Dane Myers (54) makes a running catch during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Myers will almost exclusively play against left-handed pitchers, while TJ Friedl will be an everyday starter against righties. Friedl will still get a lot of action against lefties, but Myers gives the Reds the luxury of being able to sit Friedl if they need to.

Myers slashed .286/.359/.419 against lefties last year while slashing .208/.255/.277 against righties. He's a weapon against southpaws, but a liability against righties.

As a result, expect to see him be a depth piece. He could be used as a defensive substitute late in the game, as manager Terry Francona loves to operate with late inning substitutions. He could also be one of the first bats off the bench against a lefty. Expect him to get starts against southpaws, too.

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