Reds Predicted to Lose Veteran Pitcher to Braves in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Reds have one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball. In fact, they might have more talent than they know what to do with.

Considering Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, and Brady Singer seemingly have secure spots in the Reds opening day rotation, the fifth starter spot comes down to a battle between phenom Chase Burns and potential star Rhet Lowder. This doesn't even mention Brandon Williamson, who's looked very good since returning from injury.

As a result, the Reds are likely letting Zack Littell go in free agency a few months after they acquired him at the trade deadline. Littell was acquired to give the Reds more depth as Greene and Burns battled injuries. Lowder and Williamson were also out all of last year with elbow injuries. Littell played his role very well in Cincinnati, but he's off to sign a new deal with a new team at some point.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together a starting rotation prediction for each team in MLB this season and projected the Atlanta Braves would sign Littell in free agency to make him their No. 5 starter ahead of opening day.

Zack Littell could be the perfect fit for the Braves

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Zack Littell (52) circles back to the mound between pitches in the third inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"With Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep both recovering from February elbow procedures, the Braves' rotation is stretched thin, especially with Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, and Reynaldo López all coming off injury-shortened seasons," Reuter wrote. "That makes them a logical landing spot for Zack Littell or Lucas Giolito, who are the two notable rotation-caliber arms still looking for work, and Littell offers the more durable profile of the two."

The fact that Littell posted a 3.81 ERA with a 3.2 WAR last season, but doesn't have a team in spring training is a bit wild. The 30-year-old starter fills up the strike zone and is very consistent, though he gives up a lot of home runs. Advanced analytics might not favor him, but any old school manager should love to have him on the roster.

The Braves are dealing with a slew of injuries right now, which means they could be the perfect fit for a reliable veteran like Littell. He could slot in as the No. 5 starter while their young guys work on getting healthy. Depending on his production, he could either stick in the starting rotation or pivot to a bullpen role, which he did early in his career.

