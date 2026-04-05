Rhett Lowder Shines: Instant Takeaways From Reds’ 2-0 Win Over Rangers

Last season, the Cincinnati Reds jumped on Texas Rangers pitcher Kumar Rocker for seven hits and six runs in three innings en route to a massive Reds victory.

On Saturday, they matched up with Rocker again, and it seemed like they were about to bounce him from the game early again. After TJ Friedl grounded out to begin the game, Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, and Sal Stewart hit back-to-back-to-back singles to post two runs on Rocker to begin the game. They cooled off after that, but that's all they needed thanks to their pitching.

Reds rookie Rhett Lowder was magnificent, keeping the Reds in the lead across six shutout innings. Graham Ashcraft posted a scoreless seventh inning, while Tony Santillan posted a perfect eighth inning.

Emilio Pagan entered for the ninth inning and secured his third save on four attempts this season, but it didn't come without some hiccups, as Pagan walked the leadoff hitter before inducing a double play. Pagan would go on to walk Josh Smith before allowing a single to Josh Jung. Fortunately, Pagan would shut the door by striking out Evan Carter to end the game.

Takeaways

Apr 4, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) rounds third base and scores during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There were a lot of big storylines for the Reds during the second game against the Rangers. Let's dive into them.

Rhett Lowder Showed Ace Potential Again Vs. Rangers

It's hard to deny Lowder at this point. While he's still only made fewer than a dozen starts in the big leagues over the last three years, he's looked like a budding ace nearly every time out. This didn't change against the Rangers on Saturday.

After beginning the season with a five-inning outing against the Boston Red Sox that saw Lowder allow three hits and two runs, he improved across the board against the Rangers.

Lowder was dominant from start to finish, allowing three hits and two walks on 82 pitches in six innings of work. As the season goes on, there's a higher and higher chance that Lowder would have been given the seventh inning in a situation like this. He struck out four batters while throwing a first-pitch strike to 17 of the 23 batters he faced.

Watching Lowder pitch is like watching a surgeon at work. It's masterful.

Elly De La Cruz Has His Top End Speed Back

Last season, De La Cruz struggled with lower-body injuries that zapped his power and speed. As a result, his sprint speed was down, and he didn't steal nearly as many bases as he did in 2024.

But he flashed this top-end speed in the first inning, as he scored from first base on a base hit from Sal Stewart.

Seeing De La Cruz glide around the field again is a breath of fresh air after his injury struggles last season.

Will Benson Was Impressive in Right Field

Will Benson didn't add much for the Reds at the plate during the game on Saturday, but he was phenomenal in the outfield. Benson made multiple tough catches that had him ranging well into the right center gap to run the ball down.

Benson's one of the fastest players on the Reds. If he can begin utilizing that speed to dominate as a defender in the outfield, the Reds will be in a very good spot with his role on the team.

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