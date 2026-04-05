Rhett Lowder Shines: Instant Takeaways From Reds’ 2-0 Win Over Rangers
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Last season, the Cincinnati Reds jumped on Texas Rangers pitcher Kumar Rocker for seven hits and six runs in three innings en route to a massive Reds victory.
On Saturday, they matched up with Rocker again, and it seemed like they were about to bounce him from the game early again. After TJ Friedl grounded out to begin the game, Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, and Sal Stewart hit back-to-back-to-back singles to post two runs on Rocker to begin the game. They cooled off after that, but that's all they needed thanks to their pitching.
Reds rookie Rhett Lowder was magnificent, keeping the Reds in the lead across six shutout innings. Graham Ashcraft posted a scoreless seventh inning, while Tony Santillan posted a perfect eighth inning.
Emilio Pagan entered for the ninth inning and secured his third save on four attempts this season, but it didn't come without some hiccups, as Pagan walked the leadoff hitter before inducing a double play. Pagan would go on to walk Josh Smith before allowing a single to Josh Jung. Fortunately, Pagan would shut the door by striking out Evan Carter to end the game.
Takeaways
There were a lot of big storylines for the Reds during the second game against the Rangers. Let's dive into them.
Rhett Lowder Showed Ace Potential Again Vs. Rangers
It's hard to deny Lowder at this point. While he's still only made fewer than a dozen starts in the big leagues over the last three years, he's looked like a budding ace nearly every time out. This didn't change against the Rangers on Saturday.
After beginning the season with a five-inning outing against the Boston Red Sox that saw Lowder allow three hits and two runs, he improved across the board against the Rangers.
Lowder was dominant from start to finish, allowing three hits and two walks on 82 pitches in six innings of work. As the season goes on, there's a higher and higher chance that Lowder would have been given the seventh inning in a situation like this. He struck out four batters while throwing a first-pitch strike to 17 of the 23 batters he faced.
Watching Lowder pitch is like watching a surgeon at work. It's masterful.
Elly De La Cruz Has His Top End Speed Back
Last season, De La Cruz struggled with lower-body injuries that zapped his power and speed. As a result, his sprint speed was down, and he didn't steal nearly as many bases as he did in 2024.
But he flashed this top-end speed in the first inning, as he scored from first base on a base hit from Sal Stewart.
Seeing De La Cruz glide around the field again is a breath of fresh air after his injury struggles last season.
Will Benson Was Impressive in Right Field
Will Benson didn't add much for the Reds at the plate during the game on Saturday, but he was phenomenal in the outfield. Benson made multiple tough catches that had him ranging well into the right center gap to run the ball down.
Benson's one of the fastest players on the Reds. If he can begin utilizing that speed to dominate as a defender in the outfield, the Reds will be in a very good spot with his role on the team.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel