The Overlooked Reds Pitcher That Could Have Major Impact This Season

Sam Moll is the forgotten man in the Cincinnati Reds bullpen. He may also be on the Opening Day roster.

To be clear, there is a reason the Reds acquired not one, but two new left-handed relief pitchers this offseason. Only the Marlins and Rockies got less out of their lefty relievers than the Reds did last year, according to FanGraphs WAR.

Moll was a big part of that. By all accounts, he showed up to camp out of shape and not ready to go. That bled into a Spring Training of concern, a delayed start to the season, and a year to forget.

Aug 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Sam Moll (50) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

So it’s clear we’ve seen the last of "Darth Moll," yeah? Not so fast.

First off, the Reds actually tendered him. It is very low and incentive-laden, so there’s no risk to the Reds and all the pressure is on Moll. He didn’t have to accept that, but he did. That tells me he wants to prove himself.

The other reason is because Moll is out of options. If the Reds do not believe he is a part of the Opening Day roster, they will have to expose him to waivers. That is a scenario that will undoubtedly end in him being claimed.

Aug 3, 2025; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Mey (62) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-Imagn Images | Bryan Lynn-Imagn Images

The other guys vying for one of the final two spots in the bullpen all have options. There is a good chance that Moll earns an Opening Day roster spot if he has a solid performance in Spring Training.

Should things go south from there, it wouldn’t be hard to move on from Moll, but the Reds are not the kind of team that just hits the eject button on a whim. If there is a sniff of value from his performance this Spring, the Reds will look for more in the regular season.

Don’t be surprised to see him have a bounce back season, either. I wrote a little over a year ago that Moll was one of the best at making an appearance, getting three outs, and not allowing a base runner. He did so 22 times in 2024 (second only to Fernando Cruz).

Moll may be forgotten right now, but there’s an easier path back to the Reds bullpen for him than most may think. Plus, who wouldn’t love to see three lefties in the bullpen?

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Cincinnati Reds OnSI Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast: Locked On Reds

Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Instagram