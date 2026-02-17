Eugenio Suarez Opens Up About High Expectations After Signing With Reds in Free Agency

CINCINNATI — When the Reds signed Eugenio Suarez, they had one thing in mind: a power bat to provide protection to the top of the batting order.

Suarez has some lofty expectations of his own. The 34-year-old is fresh off a 49-home run season in 2025, spending time with Arizona and Seattle. He is the only active third baseman with multiple 49-home run seasons, his other coming with the Reds in 2019.

"I've heard about people yelling at me to hit 60 home runs in Cincinnati or 50." Suarez told WLWT's Charlie Clifford. "It's really funny. But I take it seriously. They believe in what I can do."

Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez (28) runs drills on the field, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A 60 home run season? While that doesn't feel realistic, it is certainly possible. He's only had one season since the COVID-19 shortened season with less than 30 home runs. Baseball savant projected that Suarez would've hit 54 home runs if he was playing for the Reds at Great American Ballpark.

For the first time in his career, he will have a primary DH role this season. This gives him even more time to focus on hitting. The team has said he will also get reps at third and first this spring, giving players like Ke'Bryan Hayes and Sal Stewart days to rest or to be used as a DH.

Hearing Suarez speak about expectations is exciting. Nick Krall spoke during their media availability earlier this month when he was officially introduced.

"To bring a guy in that is a middle-of-the-order bat, that hit 49 homers last year." Krall said. "He's a great clubhouse guy, great with all of the fans. You know what you're getting with him. He's just a tremendous individual, and it's really been something that we weren't sure we were gonna be able to do, but it was great that we were able to get Geno."

Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall walks between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds also have something that only three other teams could match: familiarity.

"I still have my part of my family here,” Suarez said. "My daughter was born here. My wife and I think we made a good decision to be back here."

The Reds signed Suarez to a one-year $15 million contract with a mutual option for 2027. If he manages to hit 60 home runs this season, he may see a significant pay raise coming his way.

The Reds play their first Spring Training game on Saturday, February 21 against the Guardians.

Eugenio Suárez notes in Goodyear



-Says prospect Edwin Arroyo "will be a superstar" one day

-He's hit it off w/ Elly going back to '25 ASG



"People yelling at me to hit 60 home runs in Cincinnati, or 50. It's really funny. But, I take it seriously. They believe in what I can do." pic.twitter.com/ZhBBPjbWYG — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) February 16, 2026